Imran Khan will be free 'very soon', says lawyer Gohar at Swabi rally





PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addresses a public rally in Swabi of KP on November 9, 2024. YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday hoped that former prime minister and founder of his party Imran Khan would be released from jail in the near future.

Addressing a public rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas (KP) Swabi, the PTI president termed the show of power as a referendum against the mandate-stealing government.

The PTI chairman said they would take to the streets to demand the release of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Expressing grief over the Balochistan outburst, Gohar asked: How politics will move forward and peace will be restored while keeping the PTI founder behind bars.

At least 27 people were killed and 40 others injured in a suicide blast at Quetta railway station, marking the latest incident of unrest in Balochistan.

He added that they strengthened the country's justice system.

PTI leader and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a public rally in Swabi on November 9, 2024. YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Addressing the power show, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledged to secure the release of the PTI founder, saying he was even ready to sacrifice his life for the purpose.

Even if our lives are lost, we will not rest until the PTI founder is released, he shouted at a public rally organized by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Swabi for “independence of the judiciary” and to demand the release of the imprisoned PTI leader.

Addressing PTI supporters, the CM said: There is no freedom without sacrifice. The chief minister said they have to make sacrifices for real freedom.

Referring to the decision-making bodies within the erstwhile ruling party, the firebrand chief minister said: Only Imran Khan has the power to take decisions within the party.

The Chief Minister said: We are united and together we must move forward.

Referring to the PTI's potential march on Islamabad, he said: We will not return until the PTI founder is released.

The CM said they would fight but would not return home.

PTI supporters listen to their leaders during the Swabi Power Show, November 9, 2024. YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Last week, the KP CM had said he would announce a “final call” to get rid of the incumbent government.

Gandapur had made the announcement at a press conference outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, saying they were done being peaceful, leading to torture and arrest of PTI workers, although they did not respond to the harsh actions of the authorities.

“We have drawn up a plan and started working on it. We are ready to make a final appeal to get rid of this Form 47 government,” he had announced, adding that PTI leaders and workers in shrouds would descend this time in the streets to overthrow the government. current leaders.

As per the directives of the PTI founder, CM Gandapur said he would announce a date for the protests in November.

He will not return until the PTI founder is released, the chief minister said quoting the party founder's message.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister took an oath that he would not return home until the deposed prime minister was released. He also announced the upcoming elections within the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since then he has been behind bars in several cases .

Currently, he is imprisoned in better quality (class B) facilities with high security due to his status as a former Prime Minister in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison. Previously, he was detained at Attock Prison.

He faces several files, including the 190 million reference and the new Toshakhana file.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1249269-imran-khan-to-walk-free-very-soon-says-barrister-gohar-at-swabi-gathering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos