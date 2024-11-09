Trump set to get classified briefings soon





Two years ago, the FBI raided Donald Trump's home to recover government documents he had refused to return, including hundreds containing classified information. The subsequent indictment alleged that the former president left classified information lying next to a toilet and piled up on a ballroom stage.

Now, Trump is about to be briefed again on the country's secrets to prepare him to take the reins of government on January 20. They're not going to restrict it, says a Republican involved in the transition.

It's an awkward dance. Biden previously called Trump's handling of top secret documents totally irresponsible. And during his first term, Trump raised alarms within the intelligence community when he allegedly shared the secrets of a close U.S. ally with senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting . Meanwhile, federal officials have accused Trump of violating the Espionage Act for unauthorized withholding of national defense information, a case that is now expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

But Biden has asked his entire administration to work with Trump's team to ensure an orderly transition. That means looking beyond Trump's prior history with classified information.

“He was indicted for mishandling classified information,” says Jeremy Bash, former chief of staff of the CIA and Department of Defense during the Obama administration. “But given that he is about to ascend to the presidency, the responsible thing to do would be to provide him with classified briefings and offer government resources to help him manage and store any classified material he has need.”

For decades, presidents-elect have been allowed to receive sensitive national security information from the nation's intelligence agencies well before Inauguration Day. It is a practice rooted in the idea that voters have chosen the person who will lead the country and that no additional oversight is required beyond swearing-in.

When asked Thursday whether Biden was concerned that Trump would divulge secrets, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was not going to get into speculation about what Trump might to do with the classified information he had provided to her, and she referred TIME's question to the prosecutor's office. Director of National Intelligence, who will be responsible for briefing Trump on closely monitored operations in the country.

ODNI is acting in accordance with the tradition, in place since 1952, of providing intelligence information to the president-elect, an ODNI spokesperson said.

Gregory Treverton, who chaired the National Intelligence Council from 2014 to 2017, described as chilling Trump's history of showing classified information to others as a souvenir, without regard for who he might endanger in the process. process. The situation will pose a major challenge for intelligence officials who are working to hide how they collected information and protect sources who might have risked their lives, he said. For a profession so disciplined, so nonpartisan and so attentive to politics, confronting someone who violates all of those standards is horrible, Treverton says.

Before a presidential election, Democratic and Republican candidates typically sign an agreement with the General Services Administration in the final months of the campaign to obtain information from key federal agencies. This is intended to ensure that the winning candidate can get a head start on hiring and prepare to take on the nation's toughest problems. But Trump's team decided not to sign that agreement before Election Day and is only now negotiating the terms under which its aides can use federal offices and peer under the hood of federal government operations.

Trump-Vance transition attorneys continue to collaborate constructively with Biden-Harris administration attorneys regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act. We will keep you updated once a decision is made,” Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition, said in a statement sent to TIME.

Members of a new president's staff typically must go through a vetting to obtain the necessary security clearance to view classified information. Assistants typically must sign agreements promising to protect sensitive information and go through a background check. Last month, The New York Times reported that some Trump advisers had proposed bypassing these traditional background checks and immediately granting security clearances to many Trump appointees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7174648/donald-trump-classified-documents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos