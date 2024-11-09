Covid, war and the death of the Queen: Shropshire in the 2020s





The definitive story of the current decade remains to be written, but to say it got off to a bad start is an understatement. In 2020, a pandemic hit the world and took a terrible toll. According to the United Nations, there were just under 15 million additional deaths linked directly or indirectly to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021. But the impact was not measured only by the considerable number of deaths. Normal human activity was disrupted as people were ordered to stay home and, if possible, work from home, in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. Wearing masks in public became the norm and schools were closed, harming the social and educational development of children, the age group least at risk from Covid. Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes first person to receive Covid vaccine It was feared that the National Health Service would be overwhelmed in the face of the greatest public health crisis in more than 100 years. There was a rush to obtain protective clothing. Staff worked hard and home applause was held to show the public's appreciation for the NHS's efforts. Following the measures to combat Covid, the economy collapsed. Britain was at the forefront of rolling out a vaccine which paved the way for a return to normal life, but the pandemic and the furlough scheme, which effectively paid people to they are not working, have had long-term effects, including hundreds Thousands of people, voluntarily or not, leaving the country's labor market. In Shropshire, the first death from coronavirus occurred on March 14, 2020, just over a week before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on March 23. Prime Minister Boris Johnson follows his own advice and wears a mask The crisis eased during the summer only to return with a vengeance the following winter, leading to new confinement. December 8 saw light at the end of a dark tunnel when Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person in the world to receive the newly approved vaccine. Within a week, the first GP-led coronavirus vaccination clinics began in Shropshire, and what followed was a race to protect as many people as possible as Covid cases soared. January 20, 2021 marked another grim milestone, with a record 1,820 people dying in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

