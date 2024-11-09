Who could fill Trump's cabinet?





As Republicans take control of the Senate, many of President-elect Trump's Cabinet nominees will likely face an easy path to confirmation, although some could be controversial.

Here are some of the possible people Trump is considering or has chosen for critical Cabinet positions and important White House positions.

White House Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, brings Susie Wiles to the podium during an election night event Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Alex Brandon / AP

The day after declaring himself president-elect, Trump announced that his campaign co-chair, Susie Wiles, would be his chief of staff. Wiles, an experienced political activist based in Florida, will be the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position. The chief of staff is not a Senate-confirmed position, but it is a prestigious position often considered part of the Cabinet.

By Kathryn Watson

Secretary of State

A source with knowledge of the discussions says Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is under consideration for secretary of state, as are a number of other candidates.

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hagerty served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Trump from 2017 to 2019, when he stepped down to run for his current Senate seat.

By Margaret Brennan

Secretary of Defense

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 60, has been floated as a candidate to head the Defense Department, according to two sources familiar with the process.

Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) / Getty Images

Pompeo already has extensive experience in the Trump administration and in dealing with Trump himself. He served as both secretary of state and director of the CIA in the first Trump administration. He served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall, before enrolling at Harvard Law School. He also served in Congress from 2011 to 2017.

By James LaPorta and Robert Costa

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, founder and CEO of Key Square Group LP Vincent Alban/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scott Bessent, founder of a Connecticut-based hedge fund, Key Square Group, is a leading candidate for Treasury secretary, and he has lobbied for the position, according to a source deeply involved in planning for the transition. Bessent has outside defenders making his case to Trump.

Former US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump's former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is also being nominated for Treasury secretary.

By Bob Costa, Major Garrett and Olivia Rinaldi

Commercial secretary

Linda McMahon, who served as a small business administrator during Trump's first term and is a former WWE CEO, is a leading candidate to head the Commerce Department, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions about the role.

Linda McMahon, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It’s hers if she wants it,” a senior Trump aide said, adding that she was close to Trump and that he trusted her.

McMahon is also co-chair of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policy Action and helps lead the transition team with Trump friend Howard Lutnick.

By Major Garrett and Fin Gomez

CIA Director John Ratcliffe ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration, is one of the top names being floated for the CIA director position, according to several sources familiar with the discussions.

By Major Garrett and Robert Costa

Department of Homeland Security

Tom Homan is one of several names being floated for the DHS secretary position, according to multiple sources familiar with the transition discussions. Homan was acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration.

Tom Homan 60 minutes

Homan was recently interviewed by 60 Minutes' Cecilia Vega ahead of the election. During the conversation, he brought up Mr. Trump's planned mass deportation.

“I hear a lot of people say, you know, talking about mass deportation is racist. It's—it's—it's a threat to the immigrant community. It's not a threat to the immigrant community ” Homan said. “This should pose a threat to the illegal immigrant community. But on the heels of [a] historic crisis of illegal immigration. This must be done. »

File: Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Greg Nash/Getty Images

Chad Wolf, former acting DHS secretary during the first Trump administration, is another name floated by Trump insiders as a leading candidate for DHS secretary, according to two sources familiar with the transition.

“Look, I'm happy to serve if the president asks, I think it's an honor to do so,” Wolf told NewsNation in a recent interview.

“Not just for the president but for the country, which is so happy to serve when needed,” he said.

Homan and Wolf are at the top of the list according to a source close to the transition, but the source reiterated that the process is still early and official scrutiny will begin next week.

By Fin Gomez and Nicole Sganga

RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being nominated by some Trump allies to become the next head of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to several people close to the president-elect's campaign. Kennedy is expected to meet with Trump's leadership team next week, but his role in the administration remains unclear, according to a Trump source familiar with the discussions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, shake hands during a campaign rally August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. REBECCA NOBLE/Getty Images

Hope among Kennedy supporters that he could be nominated to head the department has grown in recent days after Republicans consolidated their control of the Senate.

Kennedy ran for president as an independent, but dropped out of the race in August and supported Trump.

By Fin Gomez and Alex Tin

Trump's family members

At this time, it is unclear whether any of the Trump family members will work in his administration. During his first term, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner worked in the White House, but they took a step back from their involvement in their father's political work.

More from Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/who-might-be-in-donald-trump-cabinet/

