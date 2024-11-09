ATM of states ruled by Shahi Parivar Party Congress, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Akola district on November 9, 2024 | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM (ATM) of the party. royal family (royal family).

We will not let Maharashtra become the Congress's ATM, Mr. Modi asserted while addressing an election rally in Akola for the November 20 state Assembly elections.

When the Congress indulges in so much corruption to win elections, one can imagine how corrupt the party will be once in power, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Wherever the Congress forms a government, that state becomes the ATM of the party's shahi parivar. At least Rs 700 crore was extorted from the liquor trade in [Congress-ruled] Karnataka for Maharashtra polls. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become such ATM Shahi Parivars, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Mahayuti manifesto [ruling alliance in Maharashtra] focuses on women's safety, employment opportunities and expansion of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP Sharad Pawars, brought out a ghotala patra.

The entire country knows that the MVA is synonymous with corruption, token money and remittances, he said.

Attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said he was challenging the party's shahi parivar to prove whether they had ever visited Babasaheb Ambedkar's panchteerth.

Mr Modi coined the term panchteerth to refer to Ambedkar's birthplace at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced the Buddhism, its Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Delhi. Bombay.

They hate Babasaheb because he was a Dalit and because he is credited with writing the Constitution. Babasaheb is a source of inspiration for me, for the BJP and for my government. Our government has developed places attached to its heritage. I even named our UPI BHIM UPI, he said.

The Congress plan is to pit castes and communities against each other and not allow Dalits and backward groups to unite, but the people of Haryana have foiled this conspiracy by following the mantra Ek hai to safe hai,” Mr. Modi said.

Editorial | Crowd of confusion: on the political scene in Maharashtra, the polls

The Congress wants OBCs, Adivasis and Dalits to fight because a division of their votes will allow it to return to power. It's chaal and charitra [guile and character] of Congress. In the Haryana riots, Dalits were killed and the Congress stood with the perpetrators, the Prime Minister said.

Congress knows it will only get stronger if the country is weakened, he added.

Mr. Modi said that during his last two terms, his government was able to provide houses to four million poor people, while another three million houses would be built here.

During his third term, Mr. Modi said projects costing several lakh crores were underway, including the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra which, once completed, will be the largest in the country.

Such social work brings him blessings from the people and your vote helps Modi work for the poor, he asserted.

While the NDA government is striving to make Maharashtra's cotton farmers prosperous, the MVA government has blocked irrigation projects launched by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

We encourage farmers to irrigate their farms with less water. Our motto is more harvest per drop. We want to empower farmers so that they become the heroes of the country's development. The NDA government is working fast and I wish Maharashtra had a similar government, Mr. Modi said.

Mr Modi said the Congress and its allies had ignored the demand to grant Marathi the status of a classical language, something he was fortunate to achieve during his third term.

On this day in 2019, the country's Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram temple. This date of November 9 will also be remembered because after the Supreme Court's decision, people of all religions showed great sensitivity, Modi said.

This sense of nation first is India's greatest strength, he said.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for supporting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution for reinstatement of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status.

These people speak the language of anti-Indian forces and want to push Kashmir back into violence and militancy. They want to remove Ambedkars Constitution from JK. After the removal of Article 370, Dalits and tribals expressed reservations. Kashmiri Hindus were fleeing due to Article 370, he said.

In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Maharashtra has continuously wholeheartedly blessed the BJP. There is a reason behind Maharashtra's faith in the BJP. The reason is the patriotism, political understanding and vision of the people of Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said.

On November 20, the people of Maharashtra will get an opportunity to give direction to the state and the country by choosing development, security and peace, he said.

The results of the Assembly polls will be announced on November 23.