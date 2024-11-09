Politics
ATM of states ruled by Shahi Parivar Party Congress, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in Akola district on November 9, 2024 | Photo credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM (ATM) of the party. royal family (royal family).
We will not let Maharashtra become the Congress's ATM, Mr. Modi asserted while addressing an election rally in Akola for the November 20 state Assembly elections.
When the Congress indulges in so much corruption to win elections, one can imagine how corrupt the party will be once in power, the Prime Minister pointed out.
Wherever the Congress forms a government, that state becomes the ATM of the party's shahi parivar. At least Rs 700 crore was extorted from the liquor trade in [Congress-ruled] Karnataka for Maharashtra polls. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become such ATM Shahi Parivars, he said.
The Prime Minister said that the Mahayuti manifesto [ruling alliance in Maharashtra] focuses on women's safety, employment opportunities and expansion of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP Sharad Pawars, brought out a ghotala patra.
The entire country knows that the MVA is synonymous with corruption, token money and remittances, he said.
Attacking the Congress, the Prime Minister said he was challenging the party's shahi parivar to prove whether they had ever visited Babasaheb Ambedkar's panchteerth.
Mr Modi coined the term panchteerth to refer to Ambedkar's birthplace at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced the Buddhism, its Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Delhi. Bombay.
They hate Babasaheb because he was a Dalit and because he is credited with writing the Constitution. Babasaheb is a source of inspiration for me, for the BJP and for my government. Our government has developed places attached to its heritage. I even named our UPI BHIM UPI, he said.
The Congress plan is to pit castes and communities against each other and not allow Dalits and backward groups to unite, but the people of Haryana have foiled this conspiracy by following the mantra Ek hai to safe hai,” Mr. Modi said.
Editorial | Crowd of confusion: on the political scene in Maharashtra, the polls
The Congress wants OBCs, Adivasis and Dalits to fight because a division of their votes will allow it to return to power. It's chaal and charitra [guile and character] of Congress. In the Haryana riots, Dalits were killed and the Congress stood with the perpetrators, the Prime Minister said.
Congress knows it will only get stronger if the country is weakened, he added.
Mr. Modi said that during his last two terms, his government was able to provide houses to four million poor people, while another three million houses would be built here.
During his third term, Mr. Modi said projects costing several lakh crores were underway, including the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra which, once completed, will be the largest in the country.
Such social work brings him blessings from the people and your vote helps Modi work for the poor, he asserted.
While the NDA government is striving to make Maharashtra's cotton farmers prosperous, the MVA government has blocked irrigation projects launched by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.
We encourage farmers to irrigate their farms with less water. Our motto is more harvest per drop. We want to empower farmers so that they become the heroes of the country's development. The NDA government is working fast and I wish Maharashtra had a similar government, Mr. Modi said.
Mr Modi said the Congress and its allies had ignored the demand to grant Marathi the status of a classical language, something he was fortunate to achieve during his third term.
On this day in 2019, the country's Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram temple. This date of November 9 will also be remembered because after the Supreme Court's decision, people of all religions showed great sensitivity, Modi said.
This sense of nation first is India's greatest strength, he said.
The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for supporting the Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution for reinstatement of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state special status.
These people speak the language of anti-Indian forces and want to push Kashmir back into violence and militancy. They want to remove Ambedkars Constitution from JK. After the removal of Article 370, Dalits and tribals expressed reservations. Kashmiri Hindus were fleeing due to Article 370, he said.
In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Maharashtra has continuously wholeheartedly blessed the BJP. There is a reason behind Maharashtra's faith in the BJP. The reason is the patriotism, political understanding and vision of the people of Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said.
On November 20, the people of Maharashtra will get an opportunity to give direction to the state and the country by choosing development, security and peace, he said.
The results of the Assembly polls will be announced on November 23.
Published – November 9, 2024 at 1:31 p.m. IST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/elections/maharashtra-assembly/congress-ruled-states-atm-of-partys-shahi-parivar-pm-modi/article68848498.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why more Latinos backed Donald Trump's presidential bid | BBC News
- Dozens of cars have been swept away by the rains in Spain
- Chinese Xi hails ties with Indonesia during meeting with Prabowo
- AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Nevada
- ATM of states ruled by Shahi Parivar Party Congress, MVA symbol of corruption: PM Modi
- Democrat Janelle Bynum flips Oregon's hottest U.S. district
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Cavaliers complete ITA Sectionals on Sunday
- WHO and Africa CDC support 17 countries in developing mpox vaccination plans – Africa CDC
- A small earthquake was felt near the Ohio River in Brown County
- What channel is Kansas Football vs. Iowa State in Big 12 today?
- Racist texts referring to US blacks “picking cotton” after the election
- Lawmaker urges government to regulate UK psychotherapists and counselors | Counseling and Treatment