Chinese Xi hails ties with Indonesia during meeting with Prabowo





Beijing, November 9 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday highlighted the strategic importance of his country's ties with Indonesia. Xi made the remarks during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Beijing. He said China and Indonesia are important developing countries, emerging market countries and key members of the South, according to a statement released by state broadcaster CCTV. Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 09 November 2024. EFE/EPA/FLORENCE LO / POOL The Chinese leader said the two sides have always understood and supported each other in their struggle for independence and nation-building. China is willing to work with the new Indonesian government to continue writing a new chapter of unity and self-improvement, solidarity and cooperation, as well as mutual benefits and results, Xi said, according to CCTV. The Indonesian president, for his part, explained that he encouraged Chinese companies to invest in Indonesia. Prabowo also showed his full support for the Chinese government's position on the Taiwan issue and the Chinese government's efforts to protect its territorial integrity and realize national unity, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry posted on its website . He also expressed that Indonesia adheres to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and firmly supports China's efforts to maintain development and stability in Xinjiang, a region in western China where international organizations Human rights activists have denounced violations of the human rights of Muslim ethnic minority groups. . Prabowo thanked Xi for his fairness and justice on the Palestinian issue. Beijing reiterated its support for a two-state solution and declared its dismay over Israeli attacks on civilians. Indonesia's former defense minister arrived on Friday on an official trip, the first state visit since he took office last month. Prabowo is visiting China for the second time in less than six months, following his visit in April as president-elect after winning Indonesia's elections in February. Indonesia has sought support from China in sectors such as electric vehicles. The country, which has the world's largest reserves of nickel needed for batteries, wants to become a key part of the global supply chain. Indonesia also needs financial support from Beijing to develop its new capital, Nusantara, which is being built from scratch on the island of Borneo to replace sinking Jakarta. Prabowo replaced Joko Widodo, who during his two terms in Indonesia sought to maintain equidistance from China and the United States, saying it was a policy of national interest. Under his leadership, Prabowo said he would maintain the traditional policy of non-alignment for Indonesia. The country expressed its desire last October to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) which, under the leadership of Beijing and with the support of Moscow, has expanded its number of members and partners. EFE aa/ks

