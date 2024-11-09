Kemi Badenoch makes history as new leader of Britain's Conservative PartyExBulletin

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with British commentator Inaya Folarin Iman about the remarkable rise of Kemi Badenoch, who this month became the first black woman to lead a major British party.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

This is a historic election result from a controversial politician speaking his mind, and we're not talking about the U.S. side of the Atlantic. Kemi Badenoch has won the race to lead the UK Conservative Party, becoming the first black woman to lead a major British political party. Of course, she follows Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who was prime minister when the party suffered a crushing election defeat earlier this year. Inaya Folarin Iman is a British journalist who joins us now. Thank you very much for being with us.

INAYA FOLARIN IMAN: Thank you for inviting me.

SIMON: Help us understand Kemi Badenoch and how important it is to hold the highest office among the British Conservatives.

IMAN: So this is an extremely important moment. Kemi Badenoch was born in the United Kingdom, but describes herself as a first-generation immigrant. And that's because she grew up until her mid-teens in Nigeria. So she didn't necessarily go through the British education system and she has, you know, an unorthodox background. So even though her parents were middle and upper class in Nigeria, when she arrived here she didn't have much money. She lived with family. She did odd jobs, like working at McDonald's. And she didn't necessarily attend the top private schools we're used to in the UK, or even Oxford or Cambridge.

She is therefore an outsider in terms of her background, but she is not so much an outsider in the sense that she has become a major figure in British public life for several years. She rose to prominence, notably in 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests as a prominent critic of identity politics. And she challenged the idea that Britain was an institutionally racist society, which won her much favor among conservative politicians.

SIMON: How do you think her journey shapes her as a politician today?

IMAN: So I think the fact that she was raised in Nigeria is actually a pretty important way that has shaped her, in that I think she has a kind of immigrant optimism, a kind of idealized – in many cases. in a way a good idealized vision of what Britain is. She sees it as a kind of land of opportunity, the home of democracy and many freedoms.

And in terms of Nigerian culture, political correctness doesn't really exist. My parents are of Nigerian origin and they are very outspoken. So I think that kind of boldness, that boldness, that willingness to say what you think, which she probably grew up with in Nigeria, has given her an advantage in the UK, perhaps in being able to say the kind of thing that a lot of people think. think about it, but may not have the confidence to say it publicly.

SIMON: What kinds of challenges does she face in trying to restore strength to the Conservative Party?

IMAN: So she faces a huge challenge, actually. She and her competitor, Robert Jenrick, together received less than 100,000 votes. This is the lowest level in the history of the Conservatives. The party's membership has effectively collapsed. And a lot will have to be done to rebuild that membership, because that's where the activists stand in terms of who's going to hand out leaflets come election time. And the conservatives suffered a crushing defeat. They therefore no longer benefit from the advantage they might have had under previous Conservative governments. They are now very dependent on it.

The cost of living is out of control and we are facing a prison crisis. It seems like there is an immigration crisis, and many people blame the Conservatives for it. But more than that, the Conservatives have an opponent on the right, Nigel Farage's Reform Party, and Robert Jenrick, his opponent, has really tried to appeal to these Reform voters. But Kemi hasn't necessarily been that strong in that area, so she has a very huge challenge ahead.

SIMON: What strikes me is that you're describing someone who can attract attention.

IMAN: Exactly. And I think that may be Badenoch's strength and, to some extent, also his weaknesses. Its strength therefore lies in the fact that, in the face of some of the thorny issues of recent years – what many call the culture wars – it has maintained its firm stance. She was quite firm on this point: she said that British history was something to be proud of. She said colonialism had some positive and some negative elements, while some would just tell her something different. And she is frank.

Now, this has been his strength, but it has also earned him a lot of criticism. Some people said she was rude. She's too abrasive. She's too aggressive and doesn't really fit the more reserved British sensibility. But I think we are now living in new times. You know, with the election in the United States, there's almost been a much greater normalization of a louder, more brash version of politics. So I think ultimately that will be his strength.

SIMON: British journalist and commentator Inaya Folarin Iman, thank you very much for being with us.

IMAN: Thank you.

