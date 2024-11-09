not easy to forget him, the world misses him PM Modi remembers Ratan Tata

New Delhi: Almost a month has passed since the death of the country's leading industrialist Ratan Tata. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an article remembering him. He wrote that the pain of Ratan Tata ji's departure is still in our minds. It is not easy to forget this pain. He said in his article that in the form of Ratan Tata, the country has lost a great son…a priceless gem has been lost.

Even today, from cities to villages, people deeply feel his absence. Whether industrialist, emerging entrepreneur or professional, everyone is saddened by his death. People associated with environmental protection… people associated with social services are also saddened by his death and this grief is felt not only by India but by the world.

“There is no goal that cannot be achieved”

In his post, the Prime Minister said that Ratan Tata was an inspiration to the youth. His life, his personality reminds us that there is no dream that cannot be realized, there is no goal that cannot be achieved. Ratan Tata ji taught everyone that success can be achieved even by helping others, with a humble nature.

The Tata Group has become a symbol of honesty

Ratan Tata ji was a symbol of the best traditions of Indian entrepreneurship. He was also a faithful representative of values ​​such as reliability, excellence and best service. Under his leadership, the Tata Group reached new heights, becoming a symbol of respect, honesty and reliability around the world. Despite this, he accepted his achievements with complete humility and ease.

Ratan Tata lived for other people's dreams

The Prime Minister further wrote in his article that Ratan Tata ji openly supported the dreams of others and helping others achieve their dreams was one of the brightest qualities of Ratan Tata. In recent times, he is known for guiding the Indian startup ecosystem and investing in companies that have future potential. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized their potential to shape India's future.

Encouragement for the younger generation

By supporting the efforts of Indian youth, he encouraged the new generation of new dreamers to take risks and break boundaries. His move contributed a lot to the development of the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India. We will definitely see its positive impact on India in the decades to come.

Focus is on the best quality products

PM Modi further writes that Ratan Tata ji always emphasized on best quality products…better quality service and showed the way for Indian companies to set global benchmarks. Today, as India moves towards the development goal by 2047, we can only raise our flag in the world by setting global benchmarks. I hope his vision inspires future generations of our country and India strengthens its identity of world-class quality.

Compassion towards animals

Ratan Tata's greatness was not limited to the boardroom or helping his colleagues. He had compassion for all living beings. His deep love for animals was well known and he encouraged all efforts focused on animal welfare. He often shared photos of his dogs, who were an integral part of his life. I remember when people were rushing to say goodbye to Ratan Tata…his dog “Goa” also arrived there with tears in his eyes. Ratan Tata's life reminds us that leadership is not only measured by achievements, but also by the ability to care for the most vulnerable.

When we worked together in Gujarat

Narendra Modi said that personally, I was fortunate to know him very closely over the past few decades. We worked together in Gujarat. Large-scale investments have been made there. These included many projects that he was very passionate about. The Prime Minister said that when he arrived at the Centre, these close conversations continued and he remained a committed partner in our nation-building efforts. Ratan Tata’s enthusiasm towards the Swachh Bharat Mission particularly touched my heart. I still remember his video message for the tenth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission in early October. This video message was in some ways one of his last public appearances.

The fight against cancer was another goal close to his heart. I remember the program in Assam two years ago, where we jointly inaugurated several cancer hospitals in the state. In his speech on the occasion, he had clearly stated that he wanted to devote the remaining years of his life to the health sector. His efforts to make healthcare and cancer care accessible and affordable are proof of his deep empathy for those suffering from illnesses. I also remember Ratan Tata ji as a learned person – he often wrote to me on various issues, be it matters relating to governance, appreciation of certain works or sending of 'a message of congratulations after an electoral victory.

“I missed Ratan Tata ji a lot”

Just a few weeks ago, I was in Vadodara with the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez and together we inaugurated an aeronautical factory. In this factory, C-295 aircraft will be manufactured in India. It was Ratan Tata who started working on it. I missed Ratan Tata a lot at that time.

Generations will always be grateful: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that today when we remember him, we must also remember the society he had envisioned. Where business is a force for good, where everyone's potential is valued and where progress is measured by the well-being and happiness of all. Ratan Tata continues to live on in the life and dreams he supported and achieved. Generations to come will be eternally grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful land.