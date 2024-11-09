Gandapur stages “theatre” at the request of Imran Khan: Khawaja Asif





Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in this undated photo. Facebook/@khawajaAsifofficial

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday denounced Ali Amin Gandapur's hard-hitting statements against the ruling rulers, saying the KP chief minister was staging a “stage show” at the behest of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek founder -e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan pointing at his speech at the Swabi power fair.

Speaking on Geo News' 'Naya Pakistan', Asif was asked about potential threats against the coalition government after the former ruling party prepared for a nationwide protest movement for “the independence of the judiciary” and pressured the authorities to release the PTI founder. .

“This government will complete its term,” the ruling PML-N senior leader said, rejecting any threat to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration coming from the PTI's protest call.

He added that the political and economic situation in the country was returning to normal.

The statement came after the firebrand chief minister addressed a PTI energy show in Swabi earlier in the day, pledging to secure the release of the PTI founder at all costs.

Criticizing Gandapur's “threatening” tone towards the Centre, the defense czar said the KP chief executive was “compromised” and was staging “theater” at the behest of his party founder.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM-designate and PTI chief Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a public gathering in this undated photo. Facebook/AliAminKhanGandapurPti/File

“The KP CM attacked Islamabad twice and each time he hid,” he added.

According to him, the PTI leadership was apparently hoping for the release of the party founder by “laying a trap”.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister and PTI founder Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case in August last year and since Since then, he is behind bars in several cases.

Currently, he is imprisoned in better quality (class B) facilities with high security due to his status as a former Prime Minister in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison. Previously, he was detained at Attock Prison.

He faces several files, including the 190 million reference and the new Toshakhana file.

Last week, the KP CM had said he would announce a “final call” to get rid of the Form 47 government and claimed that his party had drawn up a concrete plan to oust the current leaders besides announcing a series of demonstrations.

Before the Gandapur announcement, PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja had unveiled a plan to launch a nationwide protest movement against the 26th constitutional amendment focused on judicial reforms, terming it an attack on the Constitution of Pakistan and the judicial system.

Last month, the embattled opposition party had announced a protest at D-Chowk on October 15, but its political committee postponed it due to the two-day SCO summit in Islamabad.

