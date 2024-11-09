Xi calls for Sino-Italian cooperation to build a better world

China) 9:09 a.m., November 9, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Beijing on Friday, saying the two countries should make joint efforts to build a world of harmonious coexistence.

Mattarella is in China on a state visit at the invitation of Xi.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said China and Italy, two ancient civilizations, should uphold their traditions of openness and inclusiveness and encourage the international community to resolve their differences through dialogue and overcome conflicts. through cooperation.

Noting that mutual respect and trust as well as win-win cooperation should always be the defining characteristic of China-Italy relations, Xi said the two sides should fully exploit the role of the China-Italy Government Committee and the mechanisms dialogue in various areas, strengthen exchanges. , consolidate mutual trust, continue to understand and support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns, and be strategic partners of mutual support.

China-Italy cultural cooperation has yielded fruitful results and is full of vitality, Xi said. He urged the two sides to continue to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, implement the new round of cultural cooperation action plans, deepen cooperation in the fields of culture and art, protection of cultural relics, translation of classical works, tourism and education, and to establish cooperation on cultural heritage sites, a new highlight of Sino-Italian people-to-people exchanges.

Xi called on both sides to support language teaching and youth exchanges, and remain cooperative partners who help each other succeed. China is willing to import more quality Italian products, support mutual investment of enterprises of the two countries, and continue to advance cooperation in science, technology, environmental protection, clean energy and aerospace, Xi said.

Xi said China and Europe are major forces for peace and constructive action, and they should stick to the right direction of strategic communication, open cooperation and mutual learning, which which is in the interest of both parties and the world as a whole.

Xi said China views Europe as an important partner on the path of Chinese modernization. He urged the two sides to seek win-win cooperation and properly handle their differences to ensure that bilateral relations are more mature and stable as expected.

“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the European side to deal with global challenges and hopes Italy can play a positive role in this regard,” Xi said.

Mattarella said this year marks the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, whose ties with China embody the long-standing friendship between the two countries and the mutual success of the two civilizations. He added that Italy and China should further strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in such fields as culture, education, language teaching and cultural heritage cooperation, and bring new contributions to promoting dialogue and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations. as well as the progress of human civilization.

Mattarella said Italy firmly adheres to the one-China policy and always regards China as an important partner. Italy looks forward to working with China to take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology and take bilateral relations to a new level.

Italy shares similar positions with China on many major issues. The two sides oppose protectionism, advocate mutual openness, and advocate strengthening constructive communication, solidarity and cooperation to jointly address various challenges. Italy is willing to work closely with China in multilateral collaboration and contribute the wisdom of the two civilizations to promote global peace and stability, Mattarella said.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of culture, science and technology, education and the protection of world heritage sites.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella in Beijing, capital of China, November 8, 2024. Xi spoke with Mattarella, who is visiting of State in Beijing. China, Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 8, 2024. Xi spoke with Mattarella, who is visiting from State in Beijing. China, Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 8, 2024. Xi spoke with Mattarella, who is visiting from State in Beijing. China, Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 8, 2024. Xi spoke with Mattarella, who is visiting from State in Beijing. China, Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 8, 2024. Xi spoke with Mattarella, who is visiting from State in Beijing. China, Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)