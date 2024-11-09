Modi and Trump: made for each other





Anti-China and pro-Israel: Ideologically and personally, neither Trump nor Modi trust China. Trump has threatened to impose a 60% tariff hike on Chinese imports and has banned numerous Chinese companies. The phobia of China in India comes from a geographical concern, since it has squatted on our territory since 1962. Israel is another factor of unity. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, while Modi was the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. Both equally loathe student activism: Trump threatens to expel the keffiyeh mob occupying US campuses, while Modi has firmly suppressed protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and at JNU. The oxygen of modern politics is social media. Modi understands Indian predilection for public dignity; therefore, his messages to his more than 80 million followers are informative and explanatory, leaving the assaults to the IT cell and furious fans. Trump knows about America’s direct outrage and cancel culture; that’s why his messages are scathing. Trump was banned from Twitter for his abusive tweets, but with 80 million followers, he was leading the social media wars. Such commonalities have made Modi and Trump friends. Modi is the only Indian prime minister to have met Trump eight times in four years. At the Howdy Modi event in Texas and Namaste Trump in Ahmedabad, the deep connection was evident. Trump was invited to join the Modis Texas rally, where the Indian prime minister paraphrased the BJP slogan while applauding: This timeAsset sarkar. Although Trump lost in 2019, he continued to fight despite indictments, sanctions, loss of iconic real estate, convictions and legal confrontations. The reality show that made Donald Trump a household name was The apprentice. By popular validation, neither Modi nor Trump are political apprentices. They are heroes for the nationalist masses who are rewriting history by confining liberal apologia to the dustbin of history. Prabhu chawla [email protected] Follow him on X @PrabhuChawla

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/columns/pc/2024/Nov/09/modi-trump-made-for-each-other

