Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced Saturday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the two would meet at 11 a.m. at Biden's invitation, adding that additional details about the meeting would be released.

New first lady Melania Trump has also been invited to the White House to meet with first lady Jill Biden, an East Wing official told CNN, although it is unclear when that might happen.

Trump's new chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients, have been in contact this week about the Trump transition and coordinated Wednesday's meeting, two close sources told CNN of the process.

Conversations with the White House were direct and very easy, one of the sources said.

The source added that Wiles, also Trump's campaign manager, and Zients have been in contact over the past few months, discussing topics such as the first assassination attempt on Trump and Secret Service protection.

Biden spoke with Trump on Wednesday, the day after the election, to congratulate him on his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris and invite him to the White House, an administration official said.

President Biden has expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and stressed the importance of working to bring the country together, the official said Wednesday.

Trump said Thursday that he and Biden agreed to have lunch together sometime soon when they spoke by phone, according to NBC News. Trump told NBC that his calls with Biden and Harris after the race was called were very nice calls, very respectful on both sides.

It is traditional for the outgoing president to welcome the new commander-in-chief after the election, as part of a peaceful transfer of power. However, Trump did not welcome Biden in 2020 because he fought the election results based on lies about voter fraud. Trump also did not attend Biden's 2021 inauguration.

Besides 2020, it is also tradition for the current first lady to welcome the new first lady to the White House. In 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama invited Melania Trump to tea in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House and gave her a tour of the private residence.

Biden made implicit comparisons to the non-transition of four years ago during his remarks Thursday, acknowledging his vice president's defeat by Trump. He listed actions he was taking that were never offered to him when he beat Trump and used the opportunity to again push back on questions of election integrity after years of false allegations from his predecessor and now successor.

Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice made by the country, he declared, specifying that he accepted the results of the elections.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Alayna Treene, Kate Sullivan, Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

