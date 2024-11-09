Politics
Boris Johnson was tricked into 'lying' about Partygate by Cummings aide, new book claims
Boris Johnson was removed as Prime Minister after his close aides informed the media that he had broken Covid rules at social gatherings at Downing Street to trick him into 'lying' about it , according to a new book.
Former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings is said to have hatched the plot in retaliation for an alleged briefing against him and his colleagues by Mr Johnson's wife Carrie.
He then allegedly hatched an elaborate plan to trick the then prime minister into denying Covid violations and lighting the fuse leading to his downfall.
The claims, detailed in Out by political writer Tim Shipman, appear to confirm Mr Johnson's insistence that he was the victim of a “political assassination” by Mr Cummings and his allies.
The book, extracts of which were published in the Sunday hourstraces the origins of the plot to a conversation between Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings in November 2020, when Mr Cummings confronted the then-prime minister over allegations that Ms Johnson and her allies were making a briefing against him.
Boris Johnson was ousted as prime minister after his close aides informed the media that he had broken Covid rules at social gatherings in Downing Street, according to the book.
Former No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings is said to have hatched the plot in retaliation for an alleged briefing against him and his colleagues by Mr Johnson's wife Carrie.
He reportedly told Mr Johnson: “You better get this under control or things are going to explode out of control.” When we leave, your girlfriend is going to say a bunch of stupid things and I'm going to hold you personally responsible for what she says. You know what this means to you, don't you?
After Mr Johnson asked if he was threatening him, Mr Cummings replied: “Yes, I am threatening you.”
The following October, Mr. Cummings was called by an ally who told him that “a lovely nugget of gold was falling into our arms.”
It was footage from a mock press conference at the height of the second Covid lockdown showing Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's press secretary, joking about Downing Street parties.
Mr Cummings and his allies then told the story to the Daily Mirror, setting off the chain of events which led to police and senior civil servant Sue Gray investigating Mr Johnson and accusing him of lied to the House of Commons about whether Covid rules had been broken.
Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings reportedly clashed over Boris's wife and then Carrie Symonds.
Mr Cummings set off the chain of events which led to an investigation by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray (pictured) into Mr Johnson.
Mr Cummings was quoted as saying: “We could trick the f***er into lying about it.” He will just tell everyone to deny everything.
After Mr Johnson repeatedly insisted that “all guidelines had been followed”, Mr Cummings reportedly responded: “When the truth comes out, it is going to break him.” »
This fury contributed to the political pressure on Mr Johnson which led to his resignation as prime minister in 2022.
Last night, former minister Nadine Dorries, a close ally of Mr Johnson who wrote about Mr Cummings' role in Mr Johnson's downfall last year in her bestselling book The Plot, said: ” This is Cummings' version of events. Boris has never knowingly lied to Parliament or anyone else. This was a Prime Minister doing his job, dependent on those who ran Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, people like Sue Gray and others, to keep him informed of what had happened.
“Those whose job it was to provide the facts and protect the integrity of government lied to him. This is exactly what I revealed in The Plot and was disputed by Cummings.
