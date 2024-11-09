Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM vows not to return until Imran Khan is released





Soubi [Pakistan]November 10 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Amin Gandapur said he would not return home until party founder Imran Khan would not be released, ARY News reported. Speaking at a public rally in Swabi, Gandapur vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan as soon as possible. He added that PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the release of their founder, as reported by ARY News. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. “We will not stop until the PTI founder is released, even if it means losing his life,” he told the gathering, according to ARY News. Gandapur said that to achieve “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true freedom) and accountability for injustice, they must make sacrifices. Referring to the decision-making authority within the PTI, Gandapur said that only Imran Khan has the authority to take decisions within the party. “We are united and together we must move forward,” he was quoted as saying by ARY News. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan will do so in the near future. He also described the demonstration of power as “successful”, a referendum against the “mandate-stealing government”. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in four cases relating to May 9 riots, ARY News reported. The arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 led to violent clashes across the country. ATC judge Arshad Javed on Friday heard the bail pleas and approved the applications filed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab Attorney General Farhad Ali opposed the bail requests and said Imran Khan had informed his workers to attack important state buildings. if he is arrested, ARY News reported. As a result, the protests took place in remote and major cities as party workers were agitated due to the arrest of their president, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad summoning armed forces to ensure public order, ARY News reported. (ANI)

