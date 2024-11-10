Istanbul hosts international conference on AI and women

Artificial intelligence experts and scientists, as well as representatives of women's NGOs from nearly 30 countries, are participating in a two-day international conference on artificial intelligence and women, taking place at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul.

The forum is organized by the government-affiliated Kadem Foundation for Women and Democracy.

The official opening took place on Friday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife.

The aim of the forum is to discuss issues related to AI and its role in women's lives and development, namely how to use AI in such a way that women have a fairer and safer future , eliminate discrimination against women and how to overcome the weaknesses that currently exist.

Using the concepts of artificial intelligence and women together is an important combination, said Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, the young daughter of the Turkish president and chairwoman of the board of directors of the Kadem Foundation.

The themes of the panels are AI, information production and algorithms, AI and sociocultural codes, inspiration of women, ethical debates and political regulations on AI, implications of AI on the well-being of women.

Palestinian participants explained how AI was used during Israeli attacks on Gaza.

A final conference document is expected to be adopted.

The Kadem Association for Women and Democracy is an informal organization created to protect women's rights, whose members include a number of women's organizations and figures close to the government.

The association was a defender of the Istanbul Convention, which Turkey signed in 2011 but which was revoked by presidential decree.