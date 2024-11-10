PM Modi: Congress states becoming ATMs for Shahi Parivar, won't let this happen in Maharashtra | Bombay News

CLAIMING THAT wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM of the shahi parivar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said we will not let Maharashtra become the ATM of the Congress.

Addressing two rallies, in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections in the state, Modi also reiterated his ek hai safe hai (together we are safe) call for unity of Dalit, OBC and Adivasi. Even if a division between Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes suits Congress politics, the party is losing its support base due to unity, he said.

Speaking in Akola, Modi accused the Congress of being the most corrupt party. Wherever the Congress forms a government, that state becomes the ATM of the shahi parivar (Nehru-Gandhi family) of the party. At least Rs 700 crore was extorted from the liquor trade in (Congress-ruled) Karnataka for the Maharashtra elections. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become the ATMs of this shahi parivar… But we will not let Maharashtra turn into the ATM of the Congress, he said.

He said the ruling Mahayuti's manifesto focuses on women's safety, employment opportunities and expansion of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar's PCN, released a ghotala patra. The entire country knows that the MVA is synonymous with corruption, token money and remittances, he said.

Modi also highlighted the importance of the day November 9, referring to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple in Ayodhya on this day in 2019.

Today, the country is moving towards the goal of a developed India and people know that only the BJP and its allies are working seriously to achieve this goal, he said. This is why people elect BJP and NDA governments again and again, he said.

In Nanded, Modi reiterated his assertion that the Congress wants OBCs, Adivasis and Dalits to fight, as a division of their votes would bring it back to power. The Congress's game plan is to divide you into different groups and communities…It hates OBCs because it cannot digest the fact that an OBC is the Prime Minister. They want to divide OBC communities into small castes and grab power from their unit. If that happens, Congress will remove the reservation, he said.

In his speeches, Modi also accused the Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and betraying Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress has exceeded all limits. During electoral campaigns, they brandish a red copy of the Constitution. The cover page looks like the Constitution, but the inside pages are blank… This shows the state of mind of Congress. They want to have their own Constitution, he said.

The Congress has always harbored deep hatred towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he claimed, asking the shahi parivar if they had ever visited Ambedkar's panchteerth, his birthplace at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, l 'place in London where he stayed while studying in the UK, Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism, his Mahaparinirvan Sthal' in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi' in Mumbai.

They hate Babasaheb because he was a Dalit and because he is credited with writing the Constitution. Babasaheb is a source of inspiration for me, for the BJP and for my government. Our government has developed places attached to its heritage. I even named our UPI BHIM UPI, Modi said.

Modi then listed his government's achievements, including housing for the poor, irrigation and infrastructure projects, schemes for farmers and women, and classical language status for Marathi.

Criticizing the Congress for supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly resolution for restoration of special status, he said: These people speak the language of anti-India forces and want to push Kashmir back into violence and activism. They want to remove Ambedkar’s Constitution from J&K. After the removal of Article 370, Dalits and tribals expressed reservations. Kashmiri Hindus fled due to Article 370.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting in 76 of the state's 288 assembly constituencies, with the outcome of these seats potentially tipping the scales in favor of which side emerges on top on November 23.

With PTI