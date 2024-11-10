Judge pauses Donald Trump's 2020 election case





WASHINGTON (AP) The judge overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case on Friday canceled all remaining court deadlines while prosecutors weigh the appropriate course of action in light of the Republicans' presidential victory.

Special counsel Jack Smith accused Trump last year of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But Smith's team weighed how to end the two federal cases before the president-elect takes office because of the Justice Department's long-standing policy that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted , a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris means the Justice Department believes he can no longer be prosecuted under the department's legal opinions intended to protect presidents from criminal charges while in office.

Trump criticized both cases as politically motivated and said he would fire Smith within two seconds of taking office.

In a filing Friday in the 2020 election case, Smiths' team asked to waive any upcoming court deadlines, saying they need time to evaluate this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate path forward , in accordance with Department of Justice policy.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan quickly granted the request and ordered prosecutors to file court papers with their proposal for the case by Dec. 2.

Trump was scheduled to go on trial in March in Washington, where more than 1,000 of his supporters were convicted for their roles in the Capitol riot. But his case was halted as Trump pursued his sweeping claims of immunity from lawsuits that ultimately ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents had broad immunity from prosecution and sent the case back to Chutkan to determine which of the allegations in the indictment could move forward.

The classified documents case has been at a standstill since July when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, dismissed it on the grounds that Smith was illegally appointed. Smith appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, where the request to revive the case is pending. Even if Smith seeks to remove the documents against Trump, it would seem likely that he will continue to challenge Cannon's decision on the legality of his nomination given the precedent such a decision would set.

