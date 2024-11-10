Trump plans massive tax cuts for his billionaire friends





President-elect Donald Trump made numerous promises during his election campaign regarding tax policy, from eliminating the federal income tax in favor of tariffs to eliminating taxes on security benefits social security, tips and overtime. But if the past is prologue, there is only one he is sure to achieve: massive tax cuts for the rich and corporations.

Let's rewatch the game tape. When Trump was elected in 2016, economists, policy pundits, and Washington elites frequently criticized his policy agenda as impractical, unrealistic, and unserious. But he was very serious about cutting taxes, and his signature legislative achievement, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, gave businesses a 40% cut on their taxes. It also gave the wealthy one of the largest tax cuts in US history, with the richest 0.1% of Americans getting a tax cut 277 times higher than that of middle-class households. Even though the bill fell short of its promises to raise workers' wages and accelerate economic growth, it nevertheless lined the pockets of shareholders and CEOs and added $1.9 trillion to the deficit .

Next year, many of the tax cuts the president signed are set to expire, giving him a golden opportunity to work with the Republican Congress to go even further. Donald Trump's rise to power was financed by his “billionaire boys club,” and he has made it clear that he intends to return the favor by providing even greater aid to the ultra-rich. This includes extending tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans, further reducing the corporate tax rate by up to 15 percent, cutting capital gains taxes, and much more. According to Senator Mike Crapo, the new Senate Finance Chairman, “everything is at stake.”

These are not policies that Trump is trying to pass in secret, either. He loudly expressed his desire to reduce taxes for his wealthy friends. He boasted about cutting taxes for the country's “highest” earners. He even told his big oil donors, corporations that pay some of the lowest effective tax rates in the country, that he would take care of them in exchange for $1 billion in campaign donations. And he won't work alone. Major business lobby groups in Washington, like the American Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have already pledged tens of millions of dollars to the cause. Even former Vice President Mike Pence's dark money group invested $10 million to preserve the 2017 tax law. I repeat: conservatives are so obsessed with cutting taxes for the rich that the former vice president invested millions of dollars to protect the legacy of a man who wanted him hanged. Editors' Choice

If the Democrats will undoubtedly have a lot to fight during a second Trump term which promises to be even more radical than the first, they must not lose sight of the stakes of next year's tax battle. Extending Trump's failed tax law would dramatically exacerbate income inequality, balloon the deficit and, perhaps most dangerous, place outsized political power in the hands of big business and the ultra-rich. For example, the president-elect promised to put his close ally and major donor Elon Musk in the role of “cost-cutting secretary.” For decades, the Republican strategy has been a two-step process: tax cuts are only the first part. The second part comes when they tout their self-inflicted lack of income as a reason to cut vital programs that families depend on. Musk even admitted that these cuts would “result in temporary hardship” for Americans – which is rich given that he himself has paid very little, if anything, in income taxes in recent years.

But Democrats also learned an important lesson in 2017. Their unified opposition to Trump's tax cuts led Trump to his lowest approval rating on record when he signed the bill in December and fueled a blue wave at midterms the following year. Democratic leaders must unite the party to stand their ground — and ensure that the president-elect and his extremist allies in Congress feel political pain for granting even more unpopular tax breaks to their ultra-rich friends and giant corporations, at detriment of work. families. Trending Stories

Last week's election results, in which working-class voters of all stripes turned to Trump, suggest they view Democrats as the party of their bosses, not them. We must use next year's tax fight as an opportunity to change this perception and begin sowing the seeds of buyers' remorse. Families are still reeling from the high costs. Let's remind them that Trump's first priority will be to write a check to the companies that charge them too much.

Lindsay Owens is the Executive Director of Groundwork Action.

