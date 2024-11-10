What Trump's victory means for LGBTQ+ rights





As the reality of President-elect Donald Trump's victory begins to set in, LGBTQ+ rights groups and individuals are grappling with the reality of what that means, especially now that he has a Senate with a Republican majority to support him in his policies.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has featured anti-trans rhetoric through his speeches, advertisements, and written policies on his platform. One of his ads said his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was for them, not you.

Republicans spent nearly $215 million on anti-trans ads this election cycle, according to data published by Ad Impact. Trump's inflammatory remarks against LGBTQ+ Americans, particularly targeting trans people, are not new. During his first term as president, Trump introduced several policies aimed at rolling back protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Now that he has won a second term, LGBTQ+ Americans are wondering which policies are most likely to affect their rights once he returns to the White House in January.

On Trump's official website, he lays out a 20-point platform, his roadmap to Make America Great Again, called Agenda 47. In it, he outlines his priorities for rolling back LGBTQ+ rights, including his plans to exclude men from women's sport by targeting the small number of people. of trans women who choose to join teams that match their gender identity and cut off federal funding to any school promoting radical gender ideology. Beyond that, through his speeches, Trump has outlined his intention to repeal some President Joe Biden-era discrimination laws and enact new laws particularly targeting trans people.

TIME reached out to the Trump campaign about the proposed policies and how they could impact the LGBTQ+ community.

Katie Eyer, a professor at Rutgers Law School, points out that Trump's presidency could lead to more conservative court appointments, and thus a difference in how courts interpret cases at the federal level. So while appeals courts have often ruled in favor of transgender people fighting discrimination, that could change under Trump's presidency.

Constitutional law is the backdrop to discriminatory laws, Eyer tells TIME. But of course, if a court is unwilling to uphold equality rights for LGBT people, then that backdrop ceases to be meaningful.

Here are three key areas where Trump's presidency could impact LGBTQ+ rights.

Ban on transgender people in the military

During Trump's first term, he formally asked the Defense Department to rescind a 2016 order allowing transgender people to serve openly in the military, which he blamed on the cost of gender-affirming surgeries. gender. The policy immediately sparked a series of lawsuits against the administration.

The Biden administration rescinded that order in 2021, but experts like Eyer believe that reinstatement is very likely to occur early in Trump's presidency, and that a series of similar lawsuits is bound to follow.

Health care restrictions

In recent years, a number of state initiatives have been launched to ban gender-affirming care for transgender and gender nonconforming minors. In August, the Human Rights Campaign reported that 26 states banned or had a policy against gender-affirming care for minors and that 39 percent of transgender youth lived in states that had banned gender-affirming care.

Trump said his administration would follow the lead of those states and try to end gender-affirming medical care for adolescents nationwide, including by threatening to withhold federal funding from hospitals that provide such care. This would make it incredibly difficult for young people suffering from gender dysphoria to access what many doctors and psychiatrists consider life-saving care.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already brought several cases to court challenging these state legal bans, and in its press release regarding Trump's potential plans regarding LGBTQ+ issues, it said it would continue to litigate this issue in courts across the country. if a second Trump administration further restricted this care.

Donald Trump speaking during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Chip SomodevillaGetty Images

According to Tara McKay, co-founder and director of the Vanderbilt LGBTQ+ Policy Lab, it could also make the problem worse and lead to more state-level bans, especially since much of health care and policy is decided and implemented at the state level. although it is partially funded by the federal government.

States control health care, so if [Trump] pursues a total federal ban [on gender-affirming care for minors]your progressive states will challenge it immediately, and it will be in court, says McKay. I think, very similar to the abortion landscape, we will end up with states that mobilize protections and states that become incredibly hostile and put the lives of those targeted at risk. California Governor Gavin Newsom has already called a special session, which he confirmed is partly due to his desire to protect the LGBTQ+ community following the announcement of Trump's victory.

Trump's plans will also depend significantly on the outcome of Tennessee's ban on gender transition care for minors (United States v. Skrmetti), which is about to be decided by the Supreme Court. The ruling could set a broader precedent, not only on transgender medical care, but also on broader civil rights issues, including access to public facilities and participation in sports.

McKay also highlights another aspect of healthcare that is already being affected by Trump's upcoming return to power: LGBTQ+ mental health. She points to new research from her lab showing that exposure to negative information and media coverage about LGBTQ+ people and policies increases suicidal ideation among LGBTQ+ adolescents and young adults. Since the election was called in the early hours of November 6, the Trevor Project has also reported a 700% increase in call volume to its crisis hotline.

According to Imara Jones, an American political journalist and transgender activist, the biggest question when it comes to transgender health is how will people stand up?

Are states like New York, states like California, going to oppose some of the administrative rules that are changing? she said. To what extent do groups that call themselves allies of trans people actually stand up and support? How will trans people work to form community and provide support to the people who will be hit hardest by these laws?

Dismantling Title IX protections, education standards, and identification options

Trump specifically latched onto language against trans women who compete in sports. At a rally in Virginia on Nov. 2, Trump said he would of course keep men out of women's sports. His Agenda 47 also says he will ask Congress to interpret Title IX to prohibit trans women from participating in women's sports. He already worked to roll back Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students during his first term.

Biden worked during his term to expand Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ youth, reforming changes from Trump's first term that narrowed the scope of the 1972 law but avoided issues surrounding transgender athletes. He said that on the first day of his presidency, he planned to roll back these Title IX protections. If Trump were to reverse Biden's expansions that protect transgender students, he would not need Congress to do so.

According to Simone Chriss, civil rights attorney and director of the Transgender Rights Initiative at Southern Legal Counsel, the fear here is not just about transgender athletes, but rather Title IX's restrictive definitions of sex and gender that could affect much of the LGBTQ+ community. .

I think the overarching goal is to broadly redefine gender in a way that excludes transgender people, Chriss says. And we're seeing states like Florida redefine sex for the purposes of our entire K-20 education code so that sex is determined by, you know, reproductive function.

This dovetails with Trump's plans to redirect funding for schools based on how they teach gender identity and sexual orientation. In a speech filmed in January 2023, Trump pledged to cut federal funding for schools that discuss gender ideology.

For Chriss, one of the main fears is that Trump could follow Florida's lead in redefining gender, and that this could affect the ability of transgender people to access identification services that would allow them to use their gender. correct.

Earlier this year, a memo from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles stated that Florida residents would no longer be allowed to change the gender listed on their driver's license or identification card. If this measure were extended to passports at the federal level, Chriss says the consequences could be devastating for the transgender community.

Lack of access to identity documents that reflect who you are is something that impacts every interaction a person has, their ability to get a job and housing and all those things, she said . Every transgender client that I have, if they don't have a passport, or if their passport still says the wrong gender marker or the wrong name, I'm like, “Update it as quickly as possible, because We have until January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7174687/what-donald-trump-win-means-for-lgbtq-rights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos