Meeting with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, paying tribute to them at the Heroes' Monument





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, China Friday evening (08/11/2024), and was immediately welcomed by Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong. Apart from this, President Prabowo was also seen welcoming the arrival of Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian Defense Attaché in Beijing, Brigadier General (TNI) in March. Benny P. Nadeak and a small child who presented a bouquet of flowers. Then, Prabowo started his activities in China by holding a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, Saturday (09/10/2024). During the meeting, Prabowo highlighted the importance of this state visit as a form of commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and China. “This visit shows our great respect for the People's Republic of China and our commitment to maintaining and strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries,” Prabowo said in a press release on Saturday. Also read: By meeting Zhao Leji, Prabowo affirms his commitment to strengthening Indonesia-China relations Zhao Leji also expressed congratulations on President Prabowo's inauguration and welcomed his visit to China. Zhao Leji hopes that this meeting will further clarify and increase enthusiasm for the progress of the two countries and strengthen Indonesia-China relations. “I hope that the president Xi Jinping and future President Prabowo can make progress for both countries,” Zhao Leji said. Document from the Presidential Secretariat Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang during their meeting in Beijing, China, Saturday (09/11/2024). Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang during their meeting in Beijing, China, Saturday (09/11/2024). Meeting with Premier Li Qiang On the same day and at the same location, Prabowo also had a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. On this occasion, Prabowo mentioned a number of commercial contracts between Chinese and Indonesian companies that would be signed soon, with an investment value of more than 10 billion US dollars. Also read: Meeting with Prime Minister Li Qiang and Prabowo: China is an important and valuable friend He also hopes that this investment will strengthen collaboration between businesses in the two countries and encourage deeper engagement between the Indonesian and Chinese people. “I think this shows close collaboration and increasing participation and integration between Chinese and Indonesian companies,” Prabowo said. Next, Prabowo also expressed Indonesia's interest in learning from China's experience in poverty eradication. He said Indonesia will step up efforts to eradicate poverty in the country, as China has done. Furthermore, Prabowo expressed Indonesia's desire to send more students to higher education institutions in China. Through this policy, he hopes to build a young generation that is educated and capable of facing global challenges. Also read: DPR leaders hope Prabowo's trip abroad will bring investment prizes and aid to Rotary Document from the Presidential Secretariat Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his entourage pay their respects at the Heroes Monument in Tiananmen Square, China, Saturday (09/11/2024). Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and his entourage pay their respects at the Heroes Monument in Tiananmen Square, China, Saturday (09/11/2024). Lay wreaths and pay respects at the Monument to the People's Heroes Interestingly, during his visit to China, President Prabowo took time to visit the People's Heroes Monument, Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

