Imran Khan granted bail in four May 9 riots cases





Islamabad Special Court reserves judgment on acquittal of PTI founder, his wife Bushra Bibi. “Court of Auditors shares questionnaires with Imran and Bushra in £190m case”.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on the bail pleas of the PTI founder and ordered him to furnish sureties of Rs. 500,000 to avail the relief.

During the proceedings, Punjab Attorney General Syed Farhad Ali Shah presented arguments on the bail pleas, saying the PTI founder had created a narrative that if arrested, certain measures would have to be taken. taken. He claimed that the party leadership attacked sensitive installations following the instructions of the PTI founder. He argued that the bail applications of the PTI founder's accomplices were rejected on similar grounds and asked the court to reject the PTI founder's bail applications as well.

Subsequently, after concluding the arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the PTI founder's bail pleas. The court also rejected a request by the PTI founder's lawyer for more time for his arguments, pointing out that the lawyer had already finished his arguments the day before and repeated arguments would waste his time. The court said the motions must now be decided.

Later, after a short deliberation, the court announced the verdict, granting bail to the PTI founder in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI founder had filed bail pleas in cases of burning of PML-N office in Model Town, burning of container in front of Gulberg National Park and burning of police vehicles in Gulberg, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the bail applications of the PTI founder in eight other cases related to the May 9 riots are pending before the ATC-1, with the proceedings on these applications scheduled for November 30.

Besides, a special court in Islamabad on Friday reserved its verdict on pleas for acquittal of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case. The decision would be announced on November 12. The PTI founder was produced before the court while Bushra Bibi also appeared in person.

Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the Toshakhana II case regarding the illegal obtaining of a set of Bulgarian jewelry by the accused.

The court reserved its verdict on the acquittal requests after both sides concluded their arguments.

Earlier, the court had postponed the indictment of the two accused in the Toshakhana II case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the trial court to reconsider the acquittal pleas of the two accused.

Meanwhile, An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday shared questionnaires with PTI founder and Bushra Bibi for their Section 342 declaration with reference to 190 million pounds.

The questionnaires each include 79 questions. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned to November 11. Accountability Tribunal Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the remand against the two accused at Adiala Rawalpindi Central Jail. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and defense lawyer Salman Safdar were also present during the hearing.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as well as the opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and others. PTI leaders, until December 7 in connection with the May 9 affairs.

ATC judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail pleas, during which former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Karamat Ali Khokhar and other leaders appeared as their interim bail expired .

However, Omar Ayub, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan did not appear in court. Their attorney submitted waiver requests, requesting a one-day personal appearance waiver, which the court granted.

During the hearing, the court stressed that the investigation had been completed and urged the lawyer to conclude his arguments on the bail applications.

In response, defense attorneys requested additional time to present their final arguments in the case.

At this point, a prosecutor submitted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and said that according to the JIT investigation report, all the accused were out on bail before their arrest – Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and others. – were found guilty. The accused fall into two categories: those who were present at the scene and those involved in the planning, he added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 7 and asked the parties to present their final arguments on the bail applications on the next date of hearing.

The accused had filed bail applications fearing arrest in the May 9 cases, which include the burning of the PML-N office in Model Town.

