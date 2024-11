The British government is working to repair the damage done to the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States by Labor's support for Harris and tweets attacking Trump.

TOI correspondent from London: The British government is working to ease tensions in the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States after 100 Labor Party members traveled to the United States to campaign for Kamala Harris in the election presidential election and old scathing comments have surfaced from Labor MPs strongly criticizing the US president-elect.

Donald Trump's lawyers wrote to the Federal Election Commission last month demanding an investigation into foreign interference and allegations of illegal foreign contributions from Labor to the Harris campaign.

Starmer wrote on

In a 2018 Time article, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Trump as a sociopath who hates women and sympathizes with neo-Nazis, a tyrant and a profound threat to the international order.

In a 2019 tweet, Lammy wrote: Deceived, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic, Donald Trump is no friend of Britain. He is not fit to hold public office and Donald Trump lies more times a day than the average person goes to the bathroom.

Starmer tweeted to congratulate Trump on the day he won the election, as did Lammy, and Starmer also rushed to phone Trump on Wednesday.

Insiders told Bloomberg that Trump has repeatedly told associates that he thinks Britain's new prime minister is very left-wing and that Starmer's policies have been heavily criticized on X by Elon Musk in recent months.

Sean Spicer, a former White House press secretary, told ITV that Trump was not forgetting Lammy's comments, but that he had seen the Labor government try to walk back those remarks and that with Trump there is always had negotiations.

Four years ago, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner described Trump as a buffoon who had no place in the White House.

On Thursday, she was quick to call Vice President-elect JD Vance, who declared during the election campaign: Under Labor, the United Kingdom could be the first truly Islamist country to acquire nuclear weapons .

Rayner tweeted after the call that it was good to talk to Vance. We talked about our plans for the future and how, working together, we will build on the special relationships between our great countries.

Asked about his tirade of insults towards Trump on BBC Newscast, Lammy dismissed the tweets as old news.

During this time, a lot was said about Trump on Twitter. It was a daily occurrence. Now I'm foreign minister, I had dinner with Donald Trump. He said that this was never mentioned in their conversation, even vaguely, and that he found him a very gracious and generous host.

What you say as a backbencher and what you do in taking on the real duty of public office are two different things Lammy said.

