Steve Bannon warns of possible impeachment of Donald Trump





Democrats will try to impeach President-elect Donald Trump for a third time if they control the US House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon warned on Friday.

Trump was elected to a second term in a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, earlier this week. Although Republicans have also taken control of the U.S. Senate, the status of the House remains uncertain, although the Republican Party currently appears favored to maintain its hold on the House.

However, Democrats may have a better chance of taking control of the House in the 2026 midterms, even if they fail this year. The party that controls the presidency usually loses House seats in midterm elections, and the House will almost certainly be divided in 2026.

During his first term in the White House, Trump was impeached twice by the Democratic-controlled House, the first time in 2019 for his alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating the candidate of the time, Joe Biden, and the second time in January 2021 for his role in the White House. January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He was acquitted by the Senate in both cases.

Bannon, who served as chief White House strategist in the early months of the first Trump administration, warned Friday during an episode of his War Room podcast that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat , would lead the charge toward another impeachment of Trump. if control of the House flips midterm.

“Hakeem Jeffries could be, will be, the speaker of the House in two years,” Bannon said. “And the first thing he'll do in early 2027 is impeach Donald Trump. Trust me. They're going to spend $10 billion on him. They don't have anyone else.”

He continued: “…Hakeem Jeffries is just sitting there, right? He's ready to go. The [billionaire Democratic donor] The Reid Hoffmans of the world are going to give him $10 billion to win a few seats, a handful of seats, in places that are pretty Democratic anyway.”

Bannon, meanwhile, was released from prison last week after serving a four-month sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a subpoena issued by a House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Newsweek contacted Jeffries' office by email Friday evening for comment.

President-elect Donald Trump is seen at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is seen October 29 in New York. Democrats will… President-elect Donald Trump is seen at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is seen October 29 in New York. Democrats will try to impeach Trump a third time if they control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections, Bannon warned Friday. No more Somodevilla flea; David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Republican attempts to impeach President Joe Biden began almost immediately after he took office, initiated by figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and Trump ally.

On Biden's first full day as president, January 21, 2021, the congresswoman filed articles of impeachment against him, alleging improper involvement in his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, which which has been widely disputed as there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

Multiple attempts to impeach Biden failed while Democrats controlled the House and after Republicans took control.

Impeachment and removal of a president has never been achieved and remains unlikely unless one party largely controls both houses of Congress. Trump became the closest president to achieving this distinction following his second Senate impeachment trial, just before leaving office.

Although Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the Capitol riot, only seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump, the 57-43 vote falling short by 10 votes. by the required two-thirds majority.

