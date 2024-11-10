Premier Li Qiang, President Xi Jinping seek to deepen cooperation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto





November 10, 2024 – (Beijing) Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Saturday, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to deepening bilateral relations. Li stressed that through collaborative efforts, China-Indonesia relations have made steady progress and entered a new phase focused on building a community with a shared future. Li expressed China's intention to remain a reliable neighbor and partner of Indonesia, emphasizing the need to implement the agreements reached by the two leaders. He called for strengthened political trust and expanded practical cooperation, aimed at supporting the two countries on the path to modernization while contributing to regional and global stability. The Prime Minister called for closer alignment of development strategies, increased bilateral trade and investment, and exploration of cooperation in areas such as green minerals, renewable energy, digital economy and marine research. He highlighted the importance of these sectors in mutual growth. Prabowo affirmed Indonesia's commitment to the one-China principle and expressed support for China's sovereignty, particularly regarding Xinjiang. He proposed using the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges at all levels, expand cooperation on key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and strengthen cultural interactions. in education and tourism. The two leaders recognized China's central role in promoting international equity and the development of the Global South, pledging to strengthen their collaboration on global and regional issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met Prabowo earlier, highlighted the importance of the Indonesian leader's choice to visit China first after his election, reflecting the strategic nature of their relationship. Xi reiterated his commitment to mutual trust and win-win cooperation, aiming to foster a community with a shared future that has a positive impact on the two countries and the region as a whole.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dimsumdaily.hk/premier-li-qiang-and-president-xi-jinping-seek-to-deepen-cooperation-with-indonesias-president-prabowo-subianto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos