Closing of the 6th KADEM International Women and Justice Summit

Organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), the 6th International Women and Justice Summit with the main theme of Artificial Intelligence and Women began on November 8 with speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Following the opening speeches of Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur zdemir Gkta and President Assoc. Dr. Saliha Okur Gmrkolu, the leaders' session was held with the participation of ministers from various countries.

On the second day of the summit, held on November 9, sessions were organized with the participation of expert guests and authorized names. Demirren Media Human Resources Group President Elif Karacaolu and Demirren Media Digital Media Directors also attended the Artificial Intelligence and Women Summit, of which Demirren Media was one of the communications sponsors.

The session on artificial intelligence, knowledge generation and algorithms, moderated by Dr. Ravza Altunta akr, member of the academic advisory board of KADEM, brought together Mariyah Saifuddin, founder of Innovative Solution Partners Inc, Lambert Hogenhout, head of Data, Artificial Intelligence and Responsible Technology of the UN, Prof. Dr. mer Faruk Erturul of Batman University, Assoc. Professor Dr. Ebnem Zdemir from Stinye University. During the discussions, it was highlighted that ways to prevent discrimination caused by artificial intelligence, as well as how the data sets should be populated and the resources to be used to produce fair results for all, are decisive .

The guests of the Artificial Intelligence, Socio-Cultural Codes session moderated by Dr. Betl zel iek, Director of the KADEM Advocacy and Research Department were Borbla Csete, Independent Cultural Consultant, Francesca Alessandra Lisi, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Francesca Alessandra Lisi from Aldo Moro University of Bari, Karen de Sousa Pesse, Senior Manager at Salesforce, Moana Sangeo, Entrepreneur and Founder of Awaken Your Human Design. When discussing how artificial intelligence is changing family structure, it was stated that older people, who were once the wise people in the family, are now dependent on their grandchildren, both for use of technology and for monitoring the accuracy of data. information provided by the tools. During the interventions, the need to ensure accessibility in this area so that more women can work in the field of technology was highlighted, and it was recalled that draft legislation on artificial intelligence technologies are in preparation in many countries, and it was emphasized that everyone should share their knowledge, lessons learned and good examples.

The opportunities offered by artificial intelligence for the well-being of women and the impact of women's employment in artificial intelligence on the sector and society were analyzed. Moderated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Uur zdemir, the session entitled The effects of artificial intelligence on women's well-being was held with the participation of Lisa Brunet, managing partner and CEO of the DZLP group, Lizette Soria, expert in health studies like, Miklos Gaspar, director of the UN. Information Center and ule Gner, editor in artificial intelligence. During the session, the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence for the well-being of women and the impact of the employment of women in artificial intelligence both on the sector and on society in general were analyzed.

Meryem layda Atlas, member of the KADEM Media and Press Council, moderated the panel titled Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism with the participation of Ana Prica from UNESCO, entrepreneur, member of the Women's Platform for ethical artificial intelligence, Dr. Jess Evans, senior digital business personality, Vice President of Strategic Services, Merve Hickok, President of the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy.

The Artificial Intelligence Ethical Discussions and Policy Regulations panel, which examined the justice, openness and responsibility of artificial intelligence and discussed different topics, was moderated by the board member of the KADEM, Dr. Nursem Keskin Aksay. Panel speakers; Lecturer in Applied Ethics and Cybersecurity, Griffith University Dr David Tuffley, Social Entrepreneur, Founder of Lighthouse3, Women in Artificial Intelligence Ethics Mia Shah Dand AI Minds Academy Entrepreneur, Founder and Director Dr Nour Naim, answered questions from the audience. after their presentations, as in the other panels.

Guests of the Inspiring Women session chaired by the associate member of the KADEM academic advisory board. Prof. Nagihan Halilolu was Assoc. Professor Dr Chika Yinka-Banjo of the University of Lagos, Entrepreneur and CEO of Centro-i Dr Elena Estavillo, RoofStacks & GoArt Metaverse Entrepreneur Esra Soylu, Leak Signal Advisory Board Member Melina Scotto, NeuroVision AI Tech, FROM YOUR EYES Founder and CEO Zlal Tannur. The panel assessed constructive discourse surrounding concrete steps to promote a more inclusive and equitable AI ecosystem for women in the future.

The 6th KADEM International Women and Justice Summit ended with the reading of the Final Declaration.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE ISRAEL’S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ASSISTED GENOCIDE

During the 6th International Summit on Justice and Women, a special section was opened for the genocide in Gaza. The media zone set up in the event zone of Hali University was reserved for discussions on the theme “Artificial Intelligence-Supported Genocide: Gaza” was reserved for dialogues. In the section reserved for guests who witnessed the massacres and worked to make the voices of the victims heard; Lawyer, writer, activist Prof. Dr. Khaled A. Beydoun, known for his work on Islamophobia, documentary photographer, artist Belal Khaled and digital channel coordinator of TRT International News Broadcasts, Hatice Banu Acar, participated in it. Mini-interviews were held on site and participants' questions were answered.