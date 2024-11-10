Revealed: Starmer called for a ban on police equipment exports to Trump during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020

The diplomatic nightmare presented to Sir Keir Starmer by Donald Trump's victory deepened last night when it emerged he had called for an export ban on Trump's America after he became Labor leader .

Sir Keir, who insists he “looks forward” to working with the US president-elect, made his request in a letter to Boris Johnson in 2020, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police who sparked the Black Lives Matter protests.

It is one of a series of embarrassing remarks made by the prime minister and his senior ministers in the wake of Trump's landslide victory.

In the letter sent to then Prime Minister Johnson on June 4, 2020, Sir Keir said Floyd's death had “highlighted the racism, discrimination and injustice experienced by people from black and ethnic communities minorities in the United States.

He asked: “What review is the Government carrying out to ensure UK exports are not used in the suppression of democratic rights? »

Protesters walk away from crowd control munitions thrown by federal agents during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in July 2020.

His question related to British exports of anti-riot weapons and equipment to the United States, including anti-riot weapons, tear gas and shields.

In other remarks made since becoming leader, Sir Keir disparagingly described Mr Johnson as 'the British Trump', said the previous Trump administration was seeking a trade deal with the UK “for the benefit of large American health care companies” and called into question Trump's ability to lead the global response to coronavirus.

In May 2020, he said: “I don't think we see in President Trump the man who can bring the world together with a global response. »

Before becoming party leader, he was even more critical, saying in June 2019: “A Donald Trump endorsement tells you everything you need to know about what is wrong with Boris Johnson's policies and why he is not not fit to be Prime Minister.

In 2018, a year after his wife Victoria was photographed at an anti-Trump march with a “Down with Trump” sign, he posted: “Humanity and dignity.” Two words that President Trump did not understand. A truly “great country” treats all individuals with humanity and dignity.

In 2016, during a parliamentary debate on banning Trump from the UK, Sir Keir said: “A lot of what he says is deeply offensive.”

And as recently as last year, he accused conservatives of no longer being “Churchill conservatives” but of becoming “more and more like Donald Trump.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy quickly backtracked on comments made before he took office, in which he called Trump a “toupee-wearing tyrant”, “delusional, dishonest, xenophobic, narcissistic” and “a sociopath who hates women and sympathizes with neo-Nazis.” . Health Secretary Wes Streeting called him “an obnoxious, sad little man”.

Environment Secretary Ed Miliband said it was “a self-confessed racist and misogynist groper”.

Black Lives Matter protesters hold their fists in the air as they speak out against racism and police brutality in downtown Portland in July 2020.

The damage to the so-called “special relationship” was compounded by the Trump campaign filing a formal complaint after labor activists campaigned against him in the United States.

This led the Foreign Office to press the panic button on preparing to deploy the royal family to ease diplomatic tensions.

Yesterday's Daily Mail reported that diplomats were considering playing their “trump card” by counting on King Charles to become a “key asset” in establishing a positive relationship with the new president.

They described the family as an “invaluable and powerful” weapon of soft diplomacy. Charles and Mr. Trump have met twice.

Officials say that while they have sharp differences of opinion on issues such as climate change, they have a “warm bond.”