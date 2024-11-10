Congress is turning the states it rules into ATMs for its royal family: PM Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated at a public meeting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nanded (Photo credit: ANI) AKOLA/NANDED: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of running Pakistan's agenda by pushing for the restoration of J&K's Article 370, which the BJP-led Center canceled in 2019, and cited a recent resolution moved in the J&K assembly by the grand old party's ally, National Conference, to prove its allegation. Addressing election rallies in Akola and Nanded in Maharashtra, he said only Pakistan, Congress and anti-India forces were unhappy with the removal of Article 370, an action which brought peace and progress in Kashmir. “We have buried Article 370 forever to bring justice and rights to the Dalit community of Kashmir for the first time in 75 years,” Modi said.

He criticized Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and particularly the Congress for turning the states it governs into “ATMs of the party's royal family”. The Prime Minister claimed that Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka had become “money spinning machines” for the party. He cited recent reports that Rs 700 crore was allegedly extorted from liquor sellers in Karnataka, adding, “Imagine, if they loot during elections, how much will they loot if they win?”

The prime minister warned voters that if the Congress and its allies came to power, Maharashtra could face similar levels of corruption. While Modi trained his guns on the Congress, he refrained from directly attacking Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) or Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SCP).

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister criticized him for allegedly holding up a “fake copy” of the Constitution and “insulting” Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. “At recent public rallies, Congress leaders showed a red book titled 'Constitution of India' with blank pages inside.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, urging voters in Maharashtra to “teach Congress a lesson” for allegedly betraying his legacy. He appealed to Marathi 'manoos' to oppose divisive politics and support the BJP for the progress and cultural pride of Maharashtra.

He accused the Congress of trying to divide Dalits and OBCs along caste lines to achieve political gains, saying such tactics were weakening the country. Calling for solidarity among SC communities, Modi encouraged them to resist the Congress's “dangerous strategies” and focus on strengthening their collective voice. He praised Haryana voters for rejecting divisive tactics, reminding Maharashtra's Dalit community that unity is the path to empowerment and equality.

Affirming the BJP's commitment to preserving regional pride, Modi recalled his government's decision to recognize Marathi as a “classical language”. This status enhances the cultural value of Marathi, strengthens Maharashtra's identity and reflects the BJP's support for the state's linguistic heritage, the Prime Minister added.

