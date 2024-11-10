Dar in South Arabia for OIC ministers meeting – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar left for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend a meeting to be attended by his counterparts from the Muslim world. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held today (Sunday) in Riyadh. This meeting will set the agenda for the second Arab-Islamic summit, which will take place on Monday. After his arrival, FM Dar performed Umrah and offered prayers at the Masjid-i-Nabwi. Mr. Dar will be part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the summit. The Prime Minister will leave for Riyadh today to attend the meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be present at the meeting, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told CNN Turk. The meeting will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine, according to the Foreign Ministry. The summit will build on discussions held during the first extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, held in 2023, to address the situation in Gaza. Last year's summit resulted in crucial emergency aid for the people of Gaza, international calls to end the Israeli occupation and collective commitments among member states to support the Palestinian cause. The prime minister will reiterate Pakistan's position in favor of an immediate and unconditional end to the suffering in Gaza and a halt to Israeli military actions that threaten regional stability, said FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, more early this week. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for sovereignty. Pakistan firmly believes in the establishment of an independent Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967 and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the Arab League and OIC member states. Published in Dawn, November 10, 2024

