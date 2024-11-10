Xi Jinping welcomes “new chapter” in relations with Indonesia





“I would like to reiterate our commitment… to working together for the mutual benefit of our two peoples and for the prosperity, peace and stability of all of Asia,” he added. Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Prabowo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. After their talks, officials from the two countries signed a series of documents, including memorandums of understanding on maritime security and water resources cooperation. Prabowo, who landed in China on Friday, will also meet Premier Li Qiang and official number three Zhao Leji during his trip which ends on Sunday. He will then travel to Washington, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, as part of a world tour that will also include Peru, Brazil and Britain. Prabowo has pledged to stick to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while making the world's fourth most populous country more active abroad. – Maritime conflicts – Confrontations over what Indonesia sees as Chinese incursions into its territorial waters have strained relations between the trading partners in recent years. In 2020, Indonesia deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol around the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea after Chinese ships entered the area. Last month, Indonesia said it had chased Chinese coast guard vessels out of disputed waters in the South China Sea three times. Indonesia says it is trying to stop foreign vessels from fishing in its waters, costing the economy billions of dollars each year. Huge deposits of untapped oil and gas are believed to lie beneath the South China Sea, although estimates vary widely. Beijing has for years sought to expand its presence in the disputed waters, ignoring an international ruling that its claim to most of the waterway has no legal basis. They have built artificial islands equipped with missile systems and runways for fighter jets, and deployed ships that the Philippines says harass their ships and blockade their fishermen. The recent clashes were a first test for Prabowo, who has pledged to strengthen Indonesia's territorial defense. Prabowo has promised to be bolder on foreign policy than his predecessor Joko Widodo, who focused more on domestic issues.

