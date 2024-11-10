Boris Johnson is such a loving father in rare photo with son Wilf





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie spend time with family at their Oxfordshire home, and Carrie captured a magical moment between the former Prime Minister and his four-year-old son Wilf. The 60-year-old was pictured with his son as the couple lounged on the sofa with Boris reading a Christmas book to his young son. The former politician was dressed in a blue shirt and jeans as he stretched his legs on the family's beanbag, while Wilf clearly read to bed with the pajamas-clad youngster, who depicted cars. You may also like WATCH: Carrie and Boris Johnson's son Wilfred likes to jump on mud puddles during a walk Carrie looked ready for the cold November evenings, with the political consultant wearing a pair of slippers and a blanket over her. The family's living room was resplendent with floral wallpaper and an immaculate lamp that seemed to bear the insignia of the House of Commons. ©Instagram Boris reads happily to his young son A tray had been left out on the beanbag, containing bowls of crisps and peanuts, and a touch of Christmas could be seen in the decor, with a bathtub containing a festive penguin visible on the edge of the seat. Carrie has previously given a glimpse of her stunning living room which features a salmon and white striped sofa, a blue and white armchair and Aztec print chairs. ©Instagram Boris and his son Wilf both have tousled blonde hair Although he does not appear in Carrie's final message, the room also features a large portrait of the politician. The painting showed Boris and two of his children, probably his two oldest with Carrie, with a shock of blond hair and wide smiles on their faces. The former Prime Minister and his wife live in a Grade II listed country house steeped in history. Thought to date back to 1605, Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell has nine bedrooms and its own moat which surrounds the house on three sides. ©Instagram The politician is close to his family Carrie regularly shares photos of her family and last month the mother of three shared several sweet memories of family vacations in Morocco. One image saw his daughter Romy staring at a deck chair alongside her older brother, who was sporting his own wild mop, similar to her father's. © Sean Gallup – Piscine/Getty Images Boris and Carrie got married in 2021 Romy's adventures with her older brother continued, with the duo later photographed in an antique toy car, with the girl leaning her arm on the back of the car.

