Qatar asks Hamas leaders to leave country after US pressure on Gaza war





Qatar has asked Hamas leaders to leave the country under pressure from the United States. Apparently this happened about 10 days ago, after intensive discussions with US officials. This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to the sources. More than 100 Israeli hostages were freed last year in a Qatar-brokered deal. But since then, the issue of the release of the hostages has not evolved, so the partner countries of the United States should not “welcome” the Hamas leaders on their territories. “We made this clear to Qatar after Hamas rejected a new offer to release the hostages a few weeks ago,” a White House official told the FT. Sources of the publication claim that Hamas leaders from Qatar will now move to Türkiye. The country has long hosted political figures from the group and since the start of the war in Gaza on November 7, 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan actively supports Hamas. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not commented on this information. Separately, an Arab diplomat said Hamas officials recently visited Turkey, Iran, Algeria and Mauritania and discussed the possibility of such a move. Hamas leaders have been present in Qatar since 2012, when they left their bases in Damascus due to the Syrian civil war. It was then the United States which asked Qatar to open a channel of communication with the Palestinian group. The war between Israel and Hamas The new escalation of the war has been continuing since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a massive rocket attack on the southern and central regions of Israel, invaded the country's territory and killed 1,195 civilians, and took more than 250 hostages. in Gaza. Some of them have been released and others have already died. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip. Hamas says more than 40,000 Gazans were killed in the Israeli operation and hundreds of thousands more were forced to leave their homes. It is impossible to confirm these data, particularly regarding deaths. Hamas does not separate civilians from combatants in its statistics. For more news and in-depth stories about Ukraine, please follow us on.

