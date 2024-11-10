Ice Age 6 in development with a cast including Simon Pegg and Queen Latifah





Ice Age 6 is in development with returning cast members including Simon Pegg and Queen Latifah. Disney announced the news during its D23 Brazil event and posted a video on YouTube of American actor Ray Romano talking about the animated film. Wearing a blanket, Romano, who plays the woolly mammoth Manny in the film series, says: “Hello everyone. Ray Romano here with big news. “Wow, it’s cold in here. Did the air conditioning break or something? He then calls rapper and movie star Queen Latifah, who played Ellie the woolly mammoth in previous films, before announcing the new film. At the end of the video, Encanto actor John Leguizamo, who plays Sid the Sloth, says, “The herd is back baby, I gotta call everyone I know.” Denis Leary, who plays Diego the Saber-Toothed Tiger in the films, will also return, as will Shaun Of The Dead star Pegg, who previously lent his voice to the weasel Buck. The films follow Manny and his friends surviving the start of the Ice Age. The most recent installment was 2016's Collision Course, and the next one will arrive in theaters 10 years later. There have been several films in the franchise, including a 2022 spin-off called The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild.

