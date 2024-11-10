Trkiye demands immediate delivery from Germany of Akkuyu nuclear power plant equipment





Trkiye Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said there was no legal basis for Siemens to delay the delivery of equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The order was placed and paid for before 2020, even before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and sanctions. The equipment was ordered by Rosatom in Germany. The realization of the Akkuyu project is hampered because the paid material has not arrived in Trkiye. There is no legal basis for this delay, Bayraktar said Turkish media, according to Caliber.Az. He further noted that the equipment is currently stored in warehouses and ready for shipment. I have not seen the full text explaining why the equipment cannot be transferred to Trkiye, he added. In addition, Rosatom received a proposal from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to build a second nuclear power plant at the Sinop site in Trkiye. Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev confirmed this during an interview with Russian media on October 26. This proposal comes directly from President Erdoan, who discussed it with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are currently holding consultations at the government level regarding the potential expansion of our operations in Trkiye at the Sinop site, located on the Black Sea coast, Likhachev said. He further highlighted that Turkish companies have developed significant interest in nuclear technologies. The Turkish side demonstrated understanding of the requirements and challenges of the nuclear industry. We are receiving significant support from Turkish companies to continue our construction efforts. Our goal is to create as unified an approach as possible. Taking into account our experience with the Akkuyu project, we plan to apply everything that can be standardized and unified at the Sinop site, Likhachev added. In July, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Bloomberg that Rosatom was better placed than other companies to help build the Sinop nuclear power plant, citing the experience of the company with the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction by Rosatom, is the first nuclear power plant in Trkiyes and consists of four units with Russian-designed Generation 3+ VVER reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW. This project is notable as it is the first in the global nuclear sector to be implemented under a build, operate and operate (BOO) model. Strategic cooperation between Russia and Trkiye in the nuclear sector began with the Akkuyu project in Mersin, formalized in 2010. This initiative is Trkiye's first fully BOO project, and the Akkuyu plant is expected to reach full capacity by 2026. The first unit started loading nuclear fuel in April 2023. Trkiye sees the expansion of nuclear power as a way to strengthen its energy security and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbon imports. Discussions for a second nuclear power plant at the Sinop site have been underway for years, with Sinop identified as a key candidate for development. In 2013, Trkiye reached an agreement with Japanese and French companies for the Sinop project, but negotiations were ultimately broken off due to high costs and technical difficulties. By Tamilla Hasanova

