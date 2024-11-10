



WASHINGTON (AP) While inflation and immigration emerged as the dominant themes of this year's presidential race, another issue loomed large on the minds of voters for both major candidates: what's at stake for democracy.

Half of voters identified democracy as the most important motivator for their vote. That's more than the share of voters who responded the same way about inflation, the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, abortion policy or free speech, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide.

Notably, supporters of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican President-elect Donald Trump viewed the issue from different perspectives.

About two-thirds of Harris voters said the future of democracy was the most important factor in their vote. No other issue, high prices, the politics of abortion, free speech or the potential of the first woman to be elected president, has been as important a factor for his supporters. Harris particularly leaned into this message toward the end of her campaign: She said Trump was a threat to undermine the country's founding ideals and she called him a fascist.

This sentiment was supported by former members of the first Trump administration who warned about his fitness for office. Trump refused the peaceful transfer of power while lying about his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. And on January 6, 2021, Trump also led a mob of his supporters to the Capitol after telling them to fight like hell.

Audrey Wesley, 90, of Minneapolis, cited Trump's legal affairs and disregard for the law as one of the reasons she supported Harris.

Our system is broken, she said.

Wesley said one of the things that troubled her most was Project 2025, a detailed conservative plan for the next Republican administration. Trump said he had not read the report, even though many members of his first administration helped write it.

FILE – Supporters applaud as Democratic presidential running mate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 30, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

It's very scary as to what he wants to do, Wesley said.

The idea that democracy is under attack also motivated Trump voters, but in very different ways. About a third of his supporters said democracy was the most important factor in their vote.

Further analysis of the survey found that 9 in 10 Harris voters who indicated democracy was the most important factor in their vote were somewhat or very concerned that electing Trump would bring the country closer together of authoritarianism. About 8 in 10 Trump voters thought electing Harris would move the country closer to authoritarianism. Democratic voters who supported Harris and Trump were also concerned that the opposing candidates' views were too extreme.

The results followed a consistent trend in recent surveys conducted by AP VoteCast and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Although the future of democracy is one of the few recurring concerns among a divided electorate, people differ on why they worry about it and who is responsible for this threat.

Debbie Dooley, 66, and co-founder of the Tea Party movement, had several important factors in her voting decision, all raising concerns about what would happen to the country under another Democratic administration.

I think it was Thomas Jefferson who said that when people fear their government, there is tyranny, she said. We have experienced tyranny under the Biden-Harris machine.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections:

Media outlets around the world rely on the AP for accurate U.S. election results. Since 1848, the PA has held elections from top to bottom. Support us. Donate to the PA.

Dooley, a longtime Trump supporter, cited the country's open borders and concerns among many conservatives about crimes caused by migrants who have skirted the law. The Cumming, Georgia, resident also agreed with Trump's assertion that the Biden administration had unleashed the Justice Department on his political opponents.

This is something they do in Russia. This is something they would do in China, not in the United States, not here, in the beacon of freedom for the world, Dooley said.

Republicans have held congressional hearings for nearly two years, but have provided little support for the claim that Biden has weaponized the department.

FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Like many other conservatives, Dooley also felt that social media companies had silenced their voices, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank God for Elon Musk, she said. Twitter or X is a totally different place now than it was before he took over, so we have First Amendment rights. It's freedom of expression.

The survey finds that nearly all Democratic voters who supported Trump said free speech was at least one factor in their vote. This was a less important issue for Trump voters, who said democracy was a minor or no factor in their choice.

Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth College, said the opposing views on which side posed a threat to democracy are understandable because both campaigns had spoken about the other in those terms. And because democracy is an abstract issue, what constitutes a threat can vary.

Harris has talked a lot about democracy, and the Democratic coalition has talked a lot about threats to democracy, he said. So it's no surprise that many Democrats rightly perceive Trump as a threat and point to him as one of the most important issues.

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Stéphanie Scarbrough)

The fact that Republicans have echoed the claims against Harris seems unusual, but one of Trump's political strategies is to appropriate an attack on him and turn it against his opponent. Nyhan said Trump successfully achieved this with the democracy argument.

Border protection, for example, might mean one thing to a Harris supporter and something entirely different to a Trump voter who might support the idea of ​​the Great Replacement Plot, the notion that the influence of Whites are diminished by illegal immigration.

In her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, Harris alluded to the importance of accepting election results even if lost and peacefully transferring power, something Trump has conditioned on whether he would consider the election result to be fair.

This principle, like any other, distinguishes democracy from monarchy or tyranny, Harris said.

Leah Wright Rigueur, a history professor at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, said the democratic process as expressed through the presidential vote has won, for now.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives at an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The 2024 presidential election was basically, from what I understand, an example of democracy in action. Trump won the Electoral College. Trump won the popular vote, she said.

The question is whether the country would be as peaceful if the outcome was different and how would the nation bridge this fissure in the future when a very vocal section of the American public sees democracy only working when my side wins, but tyranny when yours wins?

___

Associated Press writer Michael Goldberg in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. To learn more about the PA Democratic Initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/democracy-harris-trump-threats-authoritarianism-election-2024-56b4eb981f34f3e60aec1e45a67fc8a2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos