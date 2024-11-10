Congress Constitution red books blank, shows hatred towards Ambedkar: Modi | Latest news India

Nagpur/Bombay: The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi claim to protect the Constitution and are in fact completely opposed to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he lambasted the opposition at two rallies in the politically important regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada . linked to Maharashtra. **EDS: IMAGE VIA narendramodi.in** Nanded: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is congratulated during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Nanded district on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Photo PTI)(PTI11_09_2024_000221B) (PTI)

Modi began his day's campaign at a large rally at Akola in Vidarbha on Saturday afternoon where he accused the Congress of repeatedly insulting the architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Later in the day, at a rally in Nanded, he alleged that the Congress and its members were displaying copies of the Constitution with blank pages during their election campaigns in Maharashtra.

Apparently referring to the pocket edition of the Constitution with a red cover that Gandhi carries to his rallies, Modi said: “They are now showing a red book in the name of the Constitution. The cover says Constitution of India but from the inside it is blank. This shows their hatred towards Babasaheb. Printing a red book for elections and removing words from the Constitution is an example of Congress' mentality to end the Constitution.

Modi's remarks came days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused him of canvassing votes of urban Naxals and anarchists by holding a red book at a rally in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Focusing on Gandhi, Modi said the Congress MP, who frequently brandishes the Constitution in meetings, is now advocating for the reinstatement of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a position completely in contradiction with Ambedkar's vision. Article 370, which was removed in 2019, granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the Congress's support for a recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly resolution calling for reinstatement of Article 370, Modi said it reflects the party's disregard for the Constitution. For 75 years, he noted, India effectively operated under two constitutions: one for Jammu and Kashmir and another for the rest of the country. The Congress wants to push Jammu and Kashmir back into violence by restoring Article 370. Article 370 will never be restored, he said.

Modi also reiterated his claims during Friday's rallies that the Congress was creating divisions among different castes, adding that strengthening the Congress would lead to a weakened and powerless nation. Congress knows that the weaker the country, the stronger the party becomes. The stronger Congress becomes, the weaker the nation becomes. This is why they pit different castes against each other, he said.

The prime minister then accused the Congress of indulging in corruption, saying that wherever it forms a government, the state becomes an ATM for the party's shahi parivar (royal family). We will not let Maharashtra become the Congress's ATM, he said. As much as 700 crores were extorted from the liquor trade in [Congress-ruled] Karnataka for Maharashtra polls. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become such ATM Shahi Parivars, he added.

Modi once again accused the Congress of preventing unity among the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), alleging that the party is encouraging division to fragment their votes and diminish their collective power. If you remain divided among your own castes, the Congress will exploit this division to snatch the rights of the SC community and establish its government at your expense, he said.

Repeating his slogan from Friday, Modi urged voters to unite, saying: Ek hain toh safe hai (We are safe if we are united). The slogan is an iteration of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan, batenge toh katenge (if we are divided, we will be massacred).

Modi also highlighted the significance of the date November 9, the day in 2019 when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram temple. This date will also be remembered for the sensitivity shown by people of all religions following the Supreme Court's decision. The spirit of putting nation first is a great strength of India, he said.

Later in the day, Modi addressed a rally in Nanded, where polls for the Lok Sabha constituency will also be held on November 20 along with the parliamentary elections. The Nanded parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan on August 26.

At the rally, Modi claimed there was a strong groundswell of support for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and called on voters in the state to repeat the results of Haryana's assembly elections last month, where The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded an unexpected and historic third victory in a row.

There is a Mahayuti wave in Maharashtra. In the last two days, everywhere I went, people wanted to fill the void left during the Lok Sabha elections. They want Mahayuti government for viksit (developed) Maharashtra, he said in a 50-minute speech. In the Haryana elections, the BJP got the highest number of votes in history. Now the people of Maharashtra will also repeat this story, he added.