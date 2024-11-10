PTI rallies want NRO-like relief for Imran, say PML-N leaders – Pakistan





LAHORE: Federal and Punjab information ministers have said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is holding rallies to seek NRO-style relief for its supreme leader Imran Khan.

PTI rallies in Lahore, Sangjani and D-Chowk failed. He is holding rallies only to get an NRO for the PTI founder, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said while talking to reporters on Saturday.

The minister called for improved law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing the PTI of trying to sabotage the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference last month.

The PTI founder encourages the party to seek personal liberation during protests and unrest, he said, adding that creating divisions and hatred in society was actually a conspiracy orchestrated by outsiders. No leader or political party stands above Pakistan. We empower youth according to the vision of Allama Iqbals.

Those involved in the May 9 events aimed to destabilize Pakistan through their plots, he said.

Mr Tarar wondered why, under the PTI regime, the KP had been prevented from focusing on education, health and youth. He alleged that those funding the PTI were working for Israel.

Highlighting the performance of the PML-N government, the minister said investments were increasing, inflation was coming down and the economy had shown significant improvement.

He pointed out that Pakistan's investment deals with Saudi Arabia exceeded $6 billion, Qatar had committed $3 billion for investment and Azerbaijan had pledged $2 billion.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was progressing rapidly, strengthening Pakistan's relations with China.

Furthermore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the aim of the PTI protests and rallies was only to get an NRO for the prisoner in Adiala jail, which would never be granted .

Those who once sought freedom from America are now dying for the slavery of Trump. The prisoner of Adiala jail is always ready to beg from anyone for her personal gain, she said.

At the Swabi rally, municipal workers, emergency responders and police officers were brought in in plain clothes. The presence of all government employees was marked at the gathering site, she said.

She said the PTI's KP government was misusing federal funds meant for the welfare of the people of the province.

Published in Dawn, November 10, 2024

