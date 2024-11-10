The enigmatic and fiercely independent First Lady is back





Getty Images

Melania Trump will be first lady of the United States for the second time after her husband's victory.

A day after her husband's big election victory, Melania Trump took to social media to address the nation.

The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility, Ms. Trump said.

We will safeguard the republic's heart of freedom, she promised, and urged Americans to rise above ideology for the good of the country.

It was a brief message, but one that suggested a change in how the former first lady would approach the role this second time around.

When Trump won his first presidency in 2016, his wife was initially absent from the White House, remaining in New York with their young son. She has at times seemed reluctant about the traditions established by the first ladies who preceded her.

But experts say this time, Mrs. Trump will likely be more deliberate in her approach to the largely undefined role of America's First Lady.

Born Melanija Knavs, the 54-year-old former Slovenian-American model eventually traded a glamorous life within the gilded walls of Manhattan's Trump Tower for the confines of the political life that came with the Oval Office, during an often mired in controversy.

Described by some as an enigma, Mrs. Trump has preferred to be less public than her predecessors, giving fewer speeches at the White House and on the campaign trail.

She is unique among modern first ladies, said Tammy Vigil, an associate professor of communications at Boston University and author of a book about Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

She does things the way she wants, not the way she has to do them. But it meets basic expectations.

In recent years, she avoided the spotlight when her husband challenged several lawsuits against him as he campaigned for a second term.

Her absence inspired several press articles this summer asking: Where is Melania?

Getty Images

Mrs. Trump appeared smiling alongside her husband on election night, shortly before he declared victory.

Mrs. Trump has appeared on key occasions, such as when her husband announced in late 2022 that he would run again.

She also attended the Republican National Convention in July wearing a bright red Christian Dior suit, but did not give a speech — another break from tradition.

When she speaks, her words seem carefully chosen, offering clues to her point of view.

At her husband's rally at Madison Square Garden just weeks before Election Day, she delivered brief but pointed remarks consistent with the Trump campaign's law-and-order message, describing New York City as a major metropolis in decline due to endemic crime.

She also spoke out after the first assassination attempt against her husband, calling for unity and calling the perpetrator a monster.

In a rare interview on Fox, she later accused her political opponents and the media of fueling the toxic atmosphere that led to the attack.

Mrs. Trump declared her pro-choice stance in her recent memoir, putting her at odds with anti-abortion activists within the Republican Party – although those remarks sparked speculation due to their timing, as her husband struggled to campaign on the issue after the overthrow. of Roe v. Wade.

Mrs. Trump has written about her modeling career, her admiration for her husband and their past political disagreements, but has chosen to keep the details of those disputes private.

She has, however, publicly supported Trump on controversial positions, such as his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“I am not the only one who questions the results,” she writes in her book. During the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, she wrote that she “wasn't aware” of what was happening because she was preoccupied with her duties.

Her former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, wrote in her own memoir that Ms. Trump refused to issue a statement condemning the violence, leading Ms. Grisham to resign.

Reuters

A jacket worn by Mrs. Trump that reads “I don't care, do I?” while she was first lady, she caused controversy

Some commentators wonder if she really enjoys the role of first lady.

One of her biographers, former CNN journalist Kate Bennett, says she did so despite her initial reluctance.

She loved all the accessories that went along with being first lady and living in the White House, Ms. Bennett told People magazine in 2021. I think she really, really enjoyed that.

In her memoir, Mrs. Trump wrote that she felt a strong sense of duty to permanently use the platform as First Lady.

And she said in a 1999 interview that if her then-boyfriend Trump ever ran for president, she would use former first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Betty Ford as role models, calling them “very traditional “.

Ms. Kennedy was a fashion icon who was dedicated to preserving the White House, while Ms. Ford was known as a trailblazer who championed abortion rights and women's rights.

After moving to Washington, Mrs. Trump began taking on first lady duties, such as hosting state lunches and dinners for visiting world leaders. She also focused on the aesthetics of the White House, ordering major renovations and overseeing ambitious Christmas decorations (and was secretly recorded complaining about the latter task).

Her clothing has been the subject of media fascination and controversy, particularly after she was spotted wearing a jacket with the phrase I really don't care, do I? during a trip to a detention center for migrant children in 2018.

She said the jacket was a message to left-wing people and media who were critical of her.

Mrs Trump was criticized again after she was secretly recorded by her former friend and senior adviser. She was heard expressing frustration at being criticized for her husband's policy of separating migrant children from their families.

She later revealed that she had been blindsided by the policy and had told Trump privately that she did not support it. This policy was abandoned by the president in June 2018 after a storm of controversy.

Professor Vigil says one of the biggest challenges Mrs. Trump faced during her first term was her political inexperience as well as the revolving door of an equally inexperienced and sometimes disloyal staff.

But Mrs Trump has remained quietly busy, Professor Vigil adds, championing issues such as children's welfare through her Be Best campaign against online bullying.

She was forced to defend that campaign given her own husband's aggressive use of social media, telling CBS in 2016 that the way he behaved online got him in trouble — and boosted his followers.

She also advocated for children affected by the opioid crisis and has since created a foundation that raises money for the education of children in foster care.

Many expect this work to continue once she returns to Washington, although it remains unclear whether she will live there full time.

Professor Vigil says the role of the first lady has evolved over the years and that Mrs. Trump “will make choices about how active she is in public.”

“And I think she’ll do it in a much more intentional way.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce8d7k2dnnko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos