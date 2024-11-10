Boris Johnson was 'caught lying' about Partygate by Cummings aide, new book claims

|

Boris Johnson was ousted as prime minister after his closest aides told the media he broke Covid rules at a Downing Street social gathering during which he was accused of 'lies' , according to a new book.

Former No.10 adviser Dominic Cummings allegedly carried out the plot in retaliation for alleged briefings against him and his colleagues by Johnson's wife, Carrie.

He then allegedly hatched an elaborate plan to trick the then Prime Minister into denying the Covid breach and lighting the fuse of his downfall.

These claims, detailed in Out by political writer Tim Shipman, appear to confirm Johnson's insistence that he was the victim of a “political assassination” by Cummings and his associates.

The origins of the plot date back to a conversation between Johnson and Cummings in November 2020, when Cummings confronted the then-prime minister over claims that Johnson and his aides were briefing him.

He told Mr Johnson: “If you control it, things will get out of your control. » When we leave, your girlfriend will say a lot of stupid things and hold you personally responsible for what she says. You know what this means to you, don't you?

After Johnson asked if he was threatening him, Cummings replied, “Yes, I am threatening him.”

The following October, an associate called Mr. Cummings and said, “We have a beautiful nugget of gold falling into our lap.” »

This is footage from a mock press conference at the height of the second Covid lockdown showing Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's press secretary, mocking Downing Street parties.

Cummings and his aides then told the story to the Daily Mirror, setting off a chain of events that led to Johnson being investigated by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray and accused of having lied to the House of Commons about whether there had been any breaches of Covid rules.

Johnson and Cummings reportedly clashed over Boris's wife, then Carrie Symonds.

Cummings set in motion the chain of events that led to Johnson being investigated by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray (pictured).

Mr Cummings said: “We can fall into the trap of lying about this. “I'll just tell everyone to deny everything.

After Johnson repeatedly insisted that “all guidelines were being followed,” Cummings reportedly responded, “When the truth comes out, I will ruin it.” »

The outrage contributed to political pressure on Johnson to resign as prime minister in 2022.

Last night, former minister Nadine Dorries, a close Johnson ally who wrote about Cummings' role in Johnson's downfall last year in her best-selling book The Plot, said: “This is the version of Cummings events.” Boris did not knowingly lie to Parliament or anyone else. He was Prime Minister, running Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, relying on people like Sue Gray and others to keep him informed of what was happening.

“Those whose job it was to provide information and protect the integrity of government lied to him. This is exactly what I expressed in The Plot, which was questioned by Cummings.