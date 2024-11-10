Joe Biden extends Oval Office invitation to Donald Trump | US elections 2024





Joe Biden and Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House announced on Saturday.

Trump will take office on January 20 and become the 47th President of the United States, winning back the seat from the Republicans after comfortably defeating his Democratic rival and current US Vice President, Kamala Harris, in the November 5 election.

At the invitation of President Biden, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Such a post-election meeting is traditional between outgoing and incoming presidents. It is scheduled for 11 a.m.

But after Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020 and then refused to concede to Biden and accept the result, falsely claiming he had won but was cheated out of his victory, he didn't did not welcome Biden to the White House during the transition. in administrations.

Then, on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, Trump also broke with tradition by not receiving Biden, the 46th president and his wife, new first lady Jill Biden, at the White House for the transfer of power and accompanying them to the investiture ceremony outside. the US Capitol.

The Trumps left the White House that morning and flew to Florida.

Just two weeks after thousands of extremist Trump supporters broke into the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the certification of Biden's triumph, leading to Trump's second impeachment, when he was accused of incitement to insurrection.

Previously, the Obamas followed tradition in 2017 by welcoming Donald and Melania Trump to the White House before accompanying them to Trump's inauguration, and Barack Obama welcomed Trump, then the new 45th president, to the Oval Office in late 2016 after having defeated Hillary Clinton.

This year, Biden had initially sought re-election but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against Trump, giving his designated Democratic successor, Harris, a very short campaign for the presidency.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report

