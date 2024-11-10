Fact Check: Donald Trump's viral video promising to release Imran Khan from prison is faked





After Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, a video went viral showing Trump promising to release his friend and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, from prison.

In the video, Trump can be heard saying: Hello my Pakistani American friends, I promise that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of prison as soon as possible. He's my friend. I love him. I will support him to take back the government and switch, and we will work together to strengthen our ties.

FACT CHECK

NewsMobile checked the facts and found it to be misleading.

The NM team conducted a keyword search for credible reports that Donald Trump made such a statement after his victory in the 2024 presidential election, but found none. We also noticed that the audio and video were out of sync and after 14 seconds the video started looping.

Additionally, by running the key frames of the viral video through reverse image search, we detected the original footage of an interview on NBC, dated May 12, 2017. The video shows Trump discussing his decision to fire the Former FBI Director James Comey, unrelated to Imran Khan. This NBC interview aired more than a year before Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan. The specific clip seen in the viral video appears at the 12:30 mark of the NBC segment.

Here are the main comparisons between original and viral videos:

Additionally, we found that the viral video had been edited with different audio tracks using an app called Try Parrot AI.com. On YouTube, in a video dated March 17, 2024, Trump appears to promote a brand of tea, called The Tea Guru, using the same visuals as the original images.

Additionally, an entire YouTube channel, AI Trump-Truth, has been dedicated to using various segments from the 2017 NBC interview with Trump, layering different AI-generated voices into each of its 45 featured videos. line on the chain.

It is therefore evident that the viral video was manipulated using audio cloning to create a false narrative.

