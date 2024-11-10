Xi highlights 'global impact' of Beijing-Jakarta relations to Indonesian leader





November 9, 2024 – 12:24 Beijing, November 9 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting this Saturday with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, during which he highlighted the global impact and great strategic importance of ties between Beijing and Jakarta . Xi said China and Indonesia are major developing countries, countries with emerging markets and key members of the “global South”, according to a statement released by state broadcaster CCTV. The Chinese leader said the two sides have always understood and supported each other in their struggle for independence and national construction. China is ready to work with the new Indonesian government to continue writing a new chapter of unity and improvement, solidarity and cooperation, as well as mutual benefits and results, Xi assured, according to CCTV, which n has not yet detailed what Prabowo said during the press conference. meeting. Xi stressed China's willingness to work to steer relations between the two countries in the right direction in the future. Prabowo arrived in the Asian giant this Friday for an official visit, the first state visit since becoming president last month and which will last until Sunday. The former Indonesian defense minister is visiting China for the second time in less than six months, having been elected president last April in the Asian powerhouse, having won Indonesian elections last February. It was also Prabowo's first foreign mission after his election, as today after his inauguration, in what is interpreted as a declaration of intentions of the new Indonesian leader with his main trading partner. Indonesia has sought China's support in sectors such as electric vehicles, in which the country, which has the world's largest reserves of nickel, used in batteries, wants to become a key player in the supply chain worldwide. Likewise, Indonesia needs financial support from Beijing for the development of its new capital, Nusantara, which is being built from scratch on the island of Borneo to replace the problematic Jakarta. Prabowo replaced Joko Widodo, who during his two terms in Indonesia, the world's most Muslim country, had tried to maintain equidistance from China and the United States, saying it was a policy of national interest. Under his leadership, Prabowo said he would maintain the traditional non-alignment policy of Indonesia, a country that last October expressed its desire to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). , which under the leadership of Beijing and with the support of Moscow have increased the number of their members and associates. EFE aa/amg

