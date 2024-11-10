Trump still has not signed the ethics agreement necessary for the presidential transition





President-elect Donald Trump has yet to submit a series of transition agreements with the Biden administration, in part due to concerns over the mandatory ethics pledge pledging to avoid conflicts of interest once sworn in, CNN has learned.

As president, Trump was repeatedly criticized by ethics groups for potential conflicts of interest related to his businesses and brands. The foreign business dealings of Trump and his family have also come under scrutiny throughout his term and on the campaign trail.

Trump and his transition team are already behind schedule in accessing key information about the Biden administration's transition, as they failed to sign two agreements to unlock critical information before taking the reins of the federal government in 72 days.

The hold-up partly revolves around the obligatory agreement on ethical issues.

A source familiar with the process acknowledged that details are still being worked out with the Biden administration regarding the ethics agreement, which is required by law under the Presidential Transition Act and applies to all members of the transition team. Updates to this bill requiring the ethics pledge were introduced by Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, and signed into law by Trump himself in March 2020.

The source did not wish to elaborate further on the Trump teams' concerns regarding ethical commitment.

Trump's latest financial disclosures as a candidate showed that he continued to earn millions from his properties, books and licensing deals. He and his family recently launched a new cryptocurrency business.

Meanwhile, a significant portion of his net worth is tied to the publicly traded parent company of Truth Social, the conservative social media network. Trump is the dominant shareholder and said Friday he has no plans to sell his 114.75 million shares, worth about $3.7 billion.

The Trump team ignored two key pre-election deadlines to unblock transition activities with the Biden administration's General Services Administration and the White House. Experts are sounding the alarm about the impacts on national security preparedness from day one.

The GSA deal, due Sept. 1, gives Trump's team access to offices and secure communications, among other provisions. And the White House deal, expected Oct. 1, serves as a gatekeeper for access to agencies and information and sets the stage for Trump's team to receive the necessary security clearances to begin receiving classified information . The ethics agreement also had to be signed before October 1.

The Trump adviser told CNN that the president-elect intends to sign the ethics pledge, but said the transition teams' main priority is to vet and select nominees for the top Cabinet posts. It is unclear when Trump will sign this pledge.

The adviser downplayed the missed deadlines, saying it was not at all concerning, but nonpartisan watchdogs and Democrats have warned that failing to sign these agreements could pose a security risk national.

Trump's team could have started receiving briefings from federal agencies as early as Thursday if it had signed the agreements, according to Valerie Smith Boyd, director of the Center for Presidential Transition at the nonpartisan, nonprofit Public Service Partnership. Boyd estimated that hundreds of Trump officials involved in the transition will need background checks to receive classified briefings.

Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Services, warned of serious consequences if the Trump transition continues to fail to engage with President Joe Biden's team.

Is it possible to just skip all of this? And the answer is that it is possible and we are watching it happen. But the consequences are serious. It wouldn't be possible to be ready to govern on day one without interacting with agencies about the state of affairs in the federal government and the world at large, Stier said.

The transition, he added, constitutes a point of maximum vulnerability for American security.

A new team arrives with the responsibility of taking charge of the most complex operation on the planet and perhaps the world. And to do that effectively, they definitely need to have done a lot of work up front, Stier said.

If Trump is inaugurated in January without having participated in these activities, Stier warned, he cannot be prepared to take over the leadership of our government in a way that is safe for all of us. It's simply not possible. You will not have the larger team around him that is essential to running our government and available to move into leadership positions within our government.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients reached out to leaders of the Trump transition effort on Wednesday to underscore the Biden administration's commitment to leading an orderly transition process and to outline the agreements needed to move forward. moving forward, a White House official told CNN.

Today, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients contacted the co-chairs of the Trump-Vance transition, Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, to make clear our intention to conduct an orderly transition and reiterate the role that agreements play in the launching transition activities, the official said Wednesday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, warned in a letter to Trump in the weeks before the election that ignoring transition deadlines deviated from the norm well-established interests of the federal government and demonstrated a spectacular disregard for success. maintaining the essential institutions of American democratic government.

Raskin said without the memorandums in place, the transfer of power is at risk and could threaten our national security.

This has been a problem in the past: in 2000, while the Supreme Court awaited a recount in Florida, neither George W. Bush nor Al Gores' teams participated in a transition, which the Commission's report on 9/11 has been found to be a contributing factor to this transition. the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

CNN's Arlette Saenz and Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

