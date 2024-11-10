Politics
Boris Johnson was caught in 'lies' about Partygate by Cummings aides, new book says
Boris Johnson was ousted as prime minister after his close aides told media he broke Covid rules at a social gathering in Downing Street to get him to “lie” about it, according to a new book.
Former Advisor No. 10 Dominique Cummings allegedly hatched the plan in retaliation for an alleged briefing against him and his associates by Johnson's wife, Carrie.
He then allegedly hatched an elaborate plan to trick the then prime minister into denying Covid abuse and triggered the trigger for his downfall.
The claims, detailed in Out by political writer Tim Shipman, appear to confirm Johnson's insistence that he was the victim of a “political assassination” carried out by Cummings and his allies.
Books from which extracts have been published in Sunday timetraced the origins of the plot to a conversation between Johnson and Cummings in November 2020, when Cummings confronted the then-prime minister over claims that Ms. Johnson and her allies were briefing against him.
Boris Johnson was ousted as prime minister after his close aides told the media he broke Covid rules at a social gathering in Downing Street, according to the book.
Former number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings is believed to have hatched the plan in retaliation for an alleged briefing against him and his colleagues by Johnson's wife Carrie.
He reportedly told Johnson, “You better keep this thing under control or things will explode out of your control.” While we're gone, your boyfriend is going to say a lot of nasty things and I'm going to hold you personally responsible for what he says. You know what this means to you, don't you?
After Johnson asked if he was threatening him, Cummings replied, “Yes, I was threatening you.”
The following October, Cummings was contacted by his allies who told him that “fine nuggets of gold were falling into our arms.”
It was footage from a mock press conference at the height of the second Covid lockdown showing Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's press secretary, joking about parties in Downing Street.
Cummings and his associates then told the story to the Daily Mirror, setting off a chain of events that led to Johnson being investigated by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray and accused of lying to the DPR on whether Covid regulations had been breached.
Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings are said to have argued over Boris's then-wife Carrie Symonds.
Mr Cummings set off a chain of events which led to an investigation by police and senior civil servant Sue Gray (pictured) into Mr Johnson.
Mr Cummings was quoted as saying: “We can trick the person into lying about it. He will just tell everyone to deny everything.
After Johnson repeatedly insisted that “all guidelines had been followed,” Cummings reportedly responded, “When the truth comes out, it will destroy him.”
This fury contributed to the political pressure on Johnson that led to his resignation as prime minister in 2022.
Last night, former minister Nadine Dorries, a close Johnson ally who wrote about Cummings' role in Johnson's downfall last year in her best-selling book The Plot, said: “This is the version of events by Cummings. Boris has never knowingly lied to Parliament or anyone else. He was a Prime Minister doing his job, relying on the people who ran Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, people like Sue Gray and others, to keep him informed of what was happening.
“Those whose job it was to provide the facts and protect the integrity of government lied to him. This is exactly what I expressed in The Plot which Cummings debunked.
Share or comment on this article: Boris Johnson was caught in 'lies' about Partygate by Cummings aides, new book says
|
Sources
2/ https://verdauen.com/berita/boris-johnson-terjebak-dalam-kebohongan-tentang-partygate-oleh-ajudan-cummings-klaim-buku-baru/29836/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricketer Botham rescued from crocodile-infested waters after a fishing accident
- The nationwide fourth quarter synchronous earthquake drill is scheduled for November 14
- PTI expects ministers to reject Trump's role in Imran's release – Pakistan
- India banks on Modi-Trump warmth to navigate volatile future with US | US Election News 2024
- Two months later, the post-Olympic blues has Paris in its grip | News
- Medication abortion is safe before 6 weeks of pregnancy, ET HealthWorld
- First state visit, President Prabowo was welcomed in a state ceremony by President Xi Jinping
- What does the Trump presidency mean for the war in Ukraine?
- Racist text messages sent across US to be investigated by authorities
- USC Men's Tennis wraps up fall season at ITA West Sectional
- Gandapur vows not to return home until Imran Khan is released
- Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia next week