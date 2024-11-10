Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia next week





Yemeni Foreign Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Arab-Islamic consensus to end Israeli war against Gaza and Lebanon

Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Zindani highlighted the Arab and Islamic consensus to end the Israeli war against Gaza and Lebanon. In his remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, he hoped that Monday's Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh would result in a unified vision to end the Israeli assault. Yemen currently chairs the Arab League. Riyadh hosts a preparatory ministerial meeting for the summit on Sunday. The summit is dedicated to reviewing ongoing Israeli attacks on the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, as well as regional developments. It aims to coordinate positions between member countries. Several Arab and Islamic countries, starting with Saudi Arabia, have made major efforts since the previous summit also held in Riyadh to end the wars against Gaza and Lebanon, Zindani added. He highlighted the efforts made throughout the year by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and their joint Arab ministerial committee, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. Furthermore, he noted that Arab and Islamic countries were not the only ones to agree on the need to end the war, but that several countries across the world want to see an end to hostilities. Asked about the means and opportunities available to Arab and Islamic countries to end wars, he cited efforts made so far in international relations, particularly Saudi Arabia's ties with other countries. country and its Arab, Islamic and global position. He hopes the summit will result in a unified position on ending wars, despite Israel's intransigence. Yemen assumed the presidency of the Arab League council in September. Zindani said at the time that national and historical responsibility demanded that we make this round a serious starting point to confront emerging crises and overcome all challenges through pure Arab will. He stressed the importance of proposing unified Arab action and exerting international pressure on Israel to put an end to its crimes in Gaza and throughout the Palestinian territories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aawsat.com/gulf/5079923-erdogan-visit-saudi-arabia-next-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos