India banks on Modi-Trump warmth to navigate volatile future with US | US Election News 2024

New Delhi, India During his re-election campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to impose significant tariffs on imports from various countries. Beijing got its full attention by threatening to impose 60% customs duties on Chinese products. But India was also a major target. He described the country as big on tariffs and promised to do the same in return.

Now, as Trump prepares to return to office after a resounding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, his plans for trade barriers and anti-immigration rhetoric threaten to inject tensions into bilateral relations with India.

The United States is India's largest export destination and consistently ranks among its top two trading partners.

India-US relations could actually become strained if all these election promises made by Trump are implemented, said Biswajit Dhar, distinguished professor at the Council for Social Development in New Delhi. If he implements them, it will be very, very bad news for India.

But there is a glimmer of hope, Dhar said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal bonhomie with Trump could help New Delhi navigate an otherwise rocky path.

Commercial rates

Last year, trade between the United States and India totaled nearly $120 billion, with a surplus of $30 billion for India. Bilateral trade has increased by 92 percent over the past decade. Now, Trump's America First agenda, which aims to offset domestic tax cuts by imposing higher tariffs on imports, could disrupt that relationship.

While higher tariffs could end up raising the cost of imported products for U.S. customers, they could also hurt India's key export-oriented industries, from information technology and automobiles to products pharmaceuticals.

Analysts at the London School of Economics predict a GDP loss of 0.03% for India and 0.68% for China. India would be among the hardest hit countries as the US is our largest market. This is the source of our greatest concern, said Dhar, the international trade expert. During the first term, Trump went into this protectionist mode, but when he returns this time around, he will know that he got a mandate for these policies.

Underlying trade tensions between the United States and India, due to their trade imbalance with India, the dominant exporter, have remained largely under wraps for the past four years under the Biden administration, a said Michael Kugelman, director of the Washington, DC-based Wilson Centers. South Asia Institute. But tensions could resurface now and explode in the new Trump administration.

Walter Ladwig, senior lecturer in international relations at Kings College London, agrees that trade has always been a difficult issue in bilateral relations and remained at the forefront during the early Trump years.

In contrast to Biden's approach of supporting key high-tech items like semiconductors, Ladwig said, “It's hard to imagine Trump supporting efforts to build such items outside the United States.” Friend-shoring refers to the concept of encouraging businesses to move from rival countries like China to friendly countries.

Trumps anti-immigration policy

As India attempts to build strong ties with the new Trump administration, it will face an unlikely reality, said Anil Trigunayat, a senior Indian diplomat who served as India's trade representative in New York: America is trying to develop more isolationists and at the same time Delhi is trying to become more cooperative globally.

Trump's first shot at the U.S. presidency was marked by concern among H-1B visa holders, a program for skilled foreign professionals seeking employment in the country. Indians make up the majority of these visa holders, accounting for 72.3 percent last year. Chinese workers come far behind, at 11.7 percent.

The denial rate for H-1B petitions increased from 6% in 2015 to 24% in 2018, a year after Trump took office, and climbed further to 30% in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's tough talk on immigration could also strain ties, Dhar said. Whenever the issue of immigration becomes glaring in political discourse, Indian workers will need to prepare for immediate impact, he said.

Yet Trump 2.0 will not be the same as his first term, Trigunayat said in part because India now knows what to expect from him. I don't think India's foreign policy establishment is blinded by the fact that Trump also has his priorities, Trigunayat said. We will continue to face some challenges, including access to commercial markets, H-1B visas, and immigration issues.

Bonhomie and the China factor

Most experts, however, believe that the broader bilateral relationship between the United States and India will continue to grow, regardless of who is in power in Washington or New Delhi. Modi has developed a personal relationship with Trump over the past decade that fits his style of diplomacy, said Harsh Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a group of think tank based in New Delhi. This will pay dividends for Modi when it comes to someone like Trump who ultimately relies on his personal instincts.

Ladwig of Kings College agreed that the good equation between Trump and Modi should help bilateral relations.

According to Ladwig and Kugelman, uncomfortable questions about India's declining democratic indices and the protection of minority rights will be raised less frequently by Washington under Trump.

Trump's return to power could also reduce pressure on India to move away from its historic friendship with Russia amid Moscow's war against Ukraine.

India's trade with Russia hit a record high this year, amounting to $65.6 billion, but the United States recently sanctioned a series of Indian companies for ostensibly aiding the effort. Russian war.

Trump, however, has pushed for an end to the war in Ukraine and is known to favor diplomacy over military confrontation with Russia. Some of the tensions that have plagued the [US-India] In recent years, relations will deteriorate and this includes the Russian factor, Kugelman said.

Meanwhile, shared concerns about China's increasingly assertive role in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to serve as glue between India and the United States under Trump, experts say.

Trump and a rogue state

Over the past year, bilateral relations have collided with allegations by U.S. prosecutors that Indian agents attempted to assassinate a U.S.-based Sikh separatist. Although experts believe that Trump will not engage India in any significant way, the possibility that his administration will abandon the alleged targeting of a citizen on American soil is remote.

Trump presents himself as a nationalist, and given his politics, he would apparently gain political advantage by being very public about his concerns, Kugelman said. Not Russia, not China, not trade, but the murder-for-hire allegation has been the biggest point of tension in the relationship.

This could prove to be a rude awakening for India, Kugelman added.

However, ORF's Pant said he believed that if India had handled this crisis under Biden, it is likely that you will handle it much better under Trump.

Today, diplomacy is to a large extent conducted on a people-to-people basis at the highest level, said Trigunayat, India's top diplomat. And Modi's good relationship with Trump will provide a good and rare entry point to the White House.