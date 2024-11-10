PTI expects ministers to reject Trump's role in Imran's release – Pakistan





WASHINGTON: Since Donald Trump's election to the White House, US media have highlighted global issues that the new president might prioritize in his first days in office, and Pakistan has been conspicuously absent from these discussions, as Pakistan's opposition and government leaders are embroiled in a heated debate over whether Trump will pressure Islamabad to release Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

In London, Zulfi Bukhari, Imran Khan's adviser on international relations, announced that he would soon travel to Washington to meet with members of Trump's team, his daughter and son-in-law to discuss the alleged injustices facing confronted the imprisoned PTI founder and his party.

However, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed skepticism, saying PTI leaders were making exaggerated claims. We do not think Trump will demand the release of the PTI founders. Let's wait 15 to 20 days and see what position he takes, he said.

When Dawn asked Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior US diplomat who negotiated the peace deal with the Taliban, whether the president-elect would intervene to secure Mr Khan's release, he replied: “It's too early to say with certainty. But I expect him to pay attention to Pakistan and the wrongful and wrongful incarceration of Imran Khan.

Separately, Mr Khalilzad in a tweet urged the Pakistani establishment to consider ending Mr Khan's detention, saying: “How would they explain the ongoing wrongful imprisonment of Trump's friend Imran Khan ? It is time to release Imran Khan and others detained without due process of law.

Khalilzad's statement raised concerns in Islamabad, as he traditionally plays a role in Republican administrations.

However, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Inter-Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday dismissed the PTI's hope that Trump would see its leaders released from prison as a joke, although he said the PML-N government respected the mandate given by the Americans of Trump.

To say of a political party (PTI) that Trump, once he came to power, would release Imran Khan is nothing short of a joke. It's very funny, the federal minister remarked during his interaction with the media after a laptop distribution ceremony in Lahore. He said it was because of a minister in the PTI government that PIA suffered a credibility crisis.

The debate over Trump's potential role in Khan's release intensified after Khan congratulated the Republican leader on social media, expressing hope that the new administration would foster Pakistan-US relations based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights.

PTI leaders in the United States, in a roundtable discussion with Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, alongside a group of Pakistani-American doctors, briefed her last week on Mr Khan's treatment . Mrs. Trump asked her team to maintain this commitment and expressed support for our cause, PTI said.

Encouraged by Trump's victory, PTI supporters in the United States have drafted a new congressional letter calling for the release of Mr. Khan and other political prisoners.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Malik Usman, chairman of First Pakistan Global (FPG), the group behind the previous letter in mid-October, said: We have already collected more than 30 signatures from Republican lawmakers and Democrats and hope to get up to 60 one time. Again.

Atif Khan, senior PTI leader, who also met Lara Trump, said: PTI calls on the Trump administration not to follow the Biden administration's silence on serious human rights violations in Pakistan.

PML-N supporters claimed that Trump aides had assured their leaders that the new administration would refrain from interfering in Pakistan's domestic politics.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, highlighted the heavy involvement of Pakistani Americans in the PTI, warning that in Pakistan, Trump's silence on Imran Khan could send signals that each group could interpret in your own way.

We want Trump to condemn Pakistan's current leaders as he would any dictatorial regime, such as those in North Korea or Venezuela, Dr. Usman said. We do not expect him to release Mr. Khan from prison tomorrow, but we hope he understands the urgency of the situation in Pakistan and speaks out.

Highlighting restrictions on social media, suppression of free speech, disregard for constitutional values ​​and human rights violations, Atif Khan argued that the situation deserves Trump's attention. He said the PTI was seeking Trump's support for an independent investigation into the February 8 election and for action on US House of Representatives Resolution 901.

Khalid Hasnain in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 10, 2024

