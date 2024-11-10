State TV series portrays President Xi as worthy son of glorious father





(TibetanReview.net, Nov.0924) Xi Zhongxun, the father of Chinese Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping, is the subject of a thrilling new historical drama that was broadcast for the first time on television State Council on November 5, reported theguardian.com November 8. Funded by the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Time in the northwesta 39-episode soap opera, chronicles the life of Xi, who was himself a CCP veteran and a key party figure under Chairman Mao Zedong. The show understandably received overwhelmingly positive reviews on China's tightly censored social media platforms, focused on glorifying the CCP's military history. But unlike other popular TV shows and movies, Time in the northwest also glorifies Xi Jinping's personal family history, the report noted. Across 39 episodes, the series would dramatize the elder Xi's life, from a peasant family in rural Shaanxi province to a leader of the CCP revolution in northwest China. The report cited an article published by the state television channel Video surveillance promote the show by saying that the biopic is the first epic masterpiece that presents a panoramic view of the magnificent history of the Northwest Revolution and, in particular, highlights Xi's extraordinary experience. The show, set against the backdrop of the Chinese Civil War, in which communists and nationalists (KMT) fought for control of the country after the fall of the Manchu Qing dynasty, presents Xi as a loyal revolutionary and determined who helped build key CCP bases in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces. Xi's fervor as a young man propelled him to the highest echelons of the CCP elite. After the Communists' victory in the civil war, he became head of the party's publicity department and vice premier of China. His red credentials were inherited by his son, Xi Jinping, who is often seen as a prince of the party he now controls, according to the report. Xi Zhongxun (right) when he was party secretary of Guangdong, at a reception in Hong Kong in 1979. (Photo courtesy: SCMP) The series conveniently ends in 1952, a year before Xi Jinping was born, and a decade before Zhongxun was purged for supporting a novel seen as a covert attempt to rewrite party history. If this were to continue, the series would have to show how, in the 1960s and 1970s, Xi spent 16 years in purgatory. Xi was rehabilitated after the end of the Cultural Revolution and held leadership positions. In the first episode, broadcast on the evening of November 5, Xi is shown arguing with a school administrator named Wei Hai. In real life, Xi was imprisoned for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Wei, the report said, citing an upcoming biography of Xi Zhongxun by Joseph Torigian, a researcher at Stanford University's Hoover History Lab. The dramatized version would downplay Xi's role in the assassination attempt. Part of the idea of ​​Xi's model is that this generation must take over from the older generation, Torigian said. A specific and concrete way to do this is to show how Xi Jinping took over from his own father. This is expected to have a reverse influence in a country where buzzwords that have become popular among today's young Chinese include tangledor lying flat, reflecting a desire to abandon rat racing for a more passive lifestyle, and Neijuanor involution, reflecting despair over the feeling of being overworked.

