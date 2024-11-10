How Starmer will deal with Trump on trade, tariffs and Ukraine





According to diplomatic reports, the language was unusually warm. On Wednesday evening, Sir Keir Starmer became one of the first world leaders to address Donald Trump, congratulating him on his historic election victory and offering his warm congratulations.

During the five-minute call, Starmer highlighted Trump's emphasis on the cost of living and the two men fondly recalled their dinner together at Trump Tower in September. Trump spoke of his love for Scotland and his respect for the royal family.

Such was the air of bonhomie that Starmer even posted a photo of himself laughing at one of Trump's remarks on the call.

It represented the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes work to build relationships after Starmer and his entourage were convinced. that Trump had a strong chance of winning. Thanks in large part to Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the United States whose term is extended until January, and her team in Washington, Starmer has now had two calls with Trump and broken bread with him.

The British Ambassador to the United States, Dame Karen Pierce, has been credited with building Sir Keir Starmer's relationship with Donald Trump. For all their political differences, Starmers' allies also say there are clear parallels between the two campaigns. Senior Labor officials are disparagingly highlighting Kamala Harris' decision to make abortion the focus of her campaign rather than the economy. Pat McFadden, the Cabinet Office minister, spoke positively this week about Trump's focus on what are being described in the United States as issues of pocketbooks, wages and the cost of living. However, the charm offensive will only take Starmer so far. The British government is bracing for the impact of two signature Trump policies that could play a defining role in Starmer's term in office: the threat of a trade war and the potential withdrawal of support for Ukraine. How Starmer handles Trump on a personal level will be crucial to both protecting and promoting British interests. Boris Johnson played along and his attitude during certain conversations with Donald Trump was described as totally obsequious. EVAN VUCCI/AP Trump's approach to trade is Downing Street and the Treasury's biggest concern. During the election campaign, he pledged to impose tariffs of 10 percent on all goods imported into the United States and 60 percent on imports from China, a measure that threatens to spark a war global trade, increasing inflation and harming UK economic growth. The United States is the United Kingdom's largest trading partner and last year Britain exported $60 billion worth of goods across the Atlantic. Economists have warned that Trump's plans would leave a $21 billion hole in Reeves' budget and make the prospect of further tax or spending hikes much less likely. Government optimists say Trump may not follow through on his threat, partly because in the long run, a global trade war would also hurt the U.S. economy. However, pessimists point to Trump's last term in office, when the government failed to exempt the UK from the 25% steel tariffs it imposed. Lord Sedwill, the former national security adviser and government cabinet secretary who met with Trump several times, said that while Trump was an Anglophile, he was also a mercantilist. He wants to know what it means for him, he says. We should think about what we can do to help him achieve his agenda. When it comes to trade, we should be advocating for some sort of economic NATO made up of allies from the Americas, which he sees as beneficial to America, but also beneficial in broader strategic terms. These are the kinds of conversations we need to have with him. For now, Starmer's approach to Trump is to appeal to self-interest. As David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, has said, imposing 10% tariffs on imports to the United States cannot be in your interests in the medium or long term. Britain will again seek a special trade deal with the United States if Trump decides to move forward. The biggest problem facing the Starmer government is Donald Trump's renowned unpredictability, for which he makes no apologies. JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/AP And then there is Ukraine. Senior British security officials say it is naive to believe that Trump will continue his current approach of supporting an indefinite conflict in Ukraine and seek a deal with Putin that would involve kyiv ceding its territory to Moscow. The main thing, they say, is that the terms of this agreement do not undermine European security in the broad sense. If we push Ukraine into a position where it must accept unarmed neutrality accompanied by a loss of territory, it will embolden Putin to a degree that makes Europe's position very perilous, said Sir Alex Younger, former leader from MI6. Today on BBC Radio 4. Ultimately, it's not about territory, it's about sovereignty. Younger said the government would have to accept that any Trump peace deal would require areas of eastern Ukraine to be ceded to Russia, but that the rest of the country would have to have its military and economic capabilities protected before join NATO. Younger suggested British diplomats should highlight the reputational risk to Trump in the event of a bad deal with Putin, while another senior Whitehall official said Trump would not want Ukraine to turn into his Afghanistan. The playbook for handling Trump, according to those who have seen it firsthand, is still in his 1987 book. The art of the market. The worst thing you can do in a deal is appear desperate to close it, he says. It makes the other guy smell blood, and then you're dead. The best thing you can do is manage with strength, and leverage is the greatest strength you can have. As Theresa May tried to raise important issues with Trump, he simply asked her if she played golf. STEFAN ROUSSEAU/GETTY IMAGES As president of the most powerful country in the world, Trump will have no shortage of influence and will use it at every opportunity. But at the same time, those who have dealt with Trump say he respects the people who have had tough negotiations with him. Starmer's success will depend on his ability to walk the delicate line between trying to charm him while asserting himself, and the British position, when he needs it. Starmers' call with Trump on Wednesday suggests that personal enmities have been put aside, at least for now. There were fears that Lammy's references to Trump as a sociopath sympathizing with neo-Nazis when he was a backbencher would come back to haunt him. This actually didn't happen at the September dinner, with Lammy describing him as a gracious, funny and warm host who even offered him a second helping of chicken. Labor is also hoping that a major own goal by one of its aides, who sparked a transatlantic row by asking volunteers to campaign for Harris, is behind them. Trump's team filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Labor of foreign interference, but that complaint has not been raised since. Number 10 believes he has learned lessons from former prime ministers. Theresa May's relationship with Trump was notoriously difficult, with some of her allies believing there was a whiff of misogyny behind the way Trump treated her. Trump was said to have steamrolled May during his calls, often refusing to let her speak. Early in her term, May called Trump over a trade dispute involving Bombardier, the Canadian aviation giant with a factory in Belfast. According to one of the people on the line, Trump quickly turned from his concerns to talk about his love for Ireland, describing it as a great country, before praising Scotland. He told May about his golf course there. You should play golf, he allegedly told her. We should play a round of golf. May and Trump didn't get along and he barely let her speak HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters When May told him she didn't play golf, he asked if her husband, Philip, did, continuing in this vein for a while before abruptly breaking down near the end of the call. Why the hell are we talking about golf? he would have asked. Starmer has a significant advantage over May: her landslide election victory. Before their dinner in September, Trump went out of his way to praise Starmer as very nice and, above all, very popular. Trump likes winners, and his relationship with May reportedly deteriorated in part because he didn't respect her. Boris Johnson had a much better relationship with Trump than with May, partly because of his relative popularity, but also because he was willing to play along. During their calls, Johnson praised Trump, with his behavior in some conversations described as downright obsequious. While privately Johnson was said to have a low opinion of Trump, he was able to use charm to his advantage. During the 2019 election campaign, Trump wanted to visit the United Kingdom. Johnson's team feared this would be a disaster, given Trump's relative unpopularity and Jeremy Corbyn's focus on issues such as privatization of the NHS. Johnson reportedly called Trump and assured him that everyone loved him and told him he wanted to host a big event for him but couldn't do it during the election period, leading to its postponement . But there were limits. In 2020, Johnson was preparing to give the green light to allow Huawei, a Chinese company, to build Britain's 5G telecommunications network. Trump went on the offensive and was apoplectic during a call with Johnson, who ultimately reversed the position. Johnson was reportedly seething when he got off the phone. Trump's sheer unpredictability makes him difficult to read. A former government official who met with him several times said Trump could easily take offense and that while he liked jokes, he was quite prone to being condescending. Another recalled a discussion with Trump at the White House about the need for greater transparency, to which Trump responded: My greatest strength is my unpredictability. As Starmer is about to discover, dealing with Trump is far from simple.

