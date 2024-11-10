EU pledges unwavering support to Ukraine after Donald Trump's victory | Russia-Ukraine War





European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledged unwavering support for Ukraine during his first visit to kyiv after Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

Trump's victory in the U.S. election has sparked concerns in Ukraine and Europe that the volatile Republican could end Washington's support for kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion.

The obvious aim of the visit is to express the European Union's support for Ukraine, which remains unwavering, Borrell, who is due to leave office next month, told reporters in kyiv on Saturday.

This support is absolutely necessary so that you can continue to defend yourself against Russian aggression, he added.

During his presidential campaign, Trump suggested that Ukraine might have to cede territory to Russia to reach a peace deal, something Ukraine rejected and U.S. President Joe Biden never suggested.

Speaking to European leaders at a summit in Hungary on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Europe and the United States not to relax their ties after Trump's election.

There has been a lot of talk about the need to give in to Putin, to step back, to make certain concessions. This is unacceptable for Ukraine and unacceptable for all of Europe, Zelensky said.

We need enough weapons, not support for talks. Cuddling with Putin won't help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse, he added.

During his election campaign, Trump had also questioned the continuation of significant U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine and said he could reach a quick deal to end the war.

No one knows exactly what the new administration will do, Borrell said Saturday, noting that Biden still has two months in office to make decisions.

We need to do more and faster, more military support, more training capabilities, more money, faster supplies, and also authorization to strike the enemy on its military targets on its territory, Borrell said .

The EU foreign policy chief also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate and will only negotiate if forced to do so.

On Thursday, Putin congratulated Trump on his presidential victory and said that Trump's comments about restoring relations with Russia and helping to end the Ukrainian crisis were, in his opinion, worthy of at least attention.

So far, Europe has spent about $125 billion to support Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, while the United States alone has spent more than $90 billion, according to a research tool. followed by the Kiel Institute, based in Germany.

Keeping Washington, Ukraine's largest donor, on board is seen by most as key to ensuring kyiv can fight back, particularly amid political uncertainty in major European powers, such as Germany and France. .

With countries like Hungary opposed to military support for Ukraine emboldened after Trump's victory, it may prove difficult to gain consensus within the EU to do more. .

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, weary Ukrainian soldiers struggle to repel Russian advances as three years of large-scale fighting approach.

At least one person was killed in the Black Sea port city of Odessa and more than 30 others were injured across the country after Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine in at night, Ukrainian officials announced Saturday.

Russian drones also struck Kharkiv in the northeast, injuring at least 25 people.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated kyiv's insistence that it should not be forced to make concessions to Russia.

Everyone needs to understand that appeasing the abuser won't work, he said.

We need real peace, not appeasement that leads to more wars.

