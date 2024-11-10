Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris to win Arizona, the last state called in the US presidential election





The Associated Press (AP) called Arizona for Donald Trump, completing a clean slate of the seven battleground states and securing a decisive Electoral College victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The victory in Arizona gives President-elect Trump 11 additional electoral college votes.

He had already been declared the winner against Vice President Harris.

Trump, who on Wednesday morning secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, now has what is expected to be a final total of 312 votes to Ms. Harris's 226.

AP only declares a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate cannot close the gap and overtake the poll leader.

The president-elect won the state of Nevada on Saturday afternoon, returning the state and its six electoral votes to Republicans for the first time since President George W. Bush won it in 2004.

Swing state scan

In addition to Arizona and Nevada, Trump won the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

A swing state is one where there is no overwhelming preference for Republicans or Democrats.

While most US states are called on election night, Arizona typically takes a few days to reach a result.

Most Arizona voters cast absentee ballots, and poll workers must wait until polls close to process ballots that arrive on Election Day.

Learn about Trump's road back to the White House

Donald Trump will return to the White House in January with a mandate for change. Discover his path to victory.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but Joe Biden flipped the state in 2020.

Mr Biden beat Trump by winning six of seven swing states, narrowly losing North Carolina, and won 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232.

Trump also won 306 in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

AP said Trump won 74.6 million votes nationally, or 50.5 percent, to Harris's 70.9 million, or 48 percent.

After Congress certifies the Electoral College vote on January 6, Trump and his new vice president, U.S. Senator JD Vance, are expected to take office on January 20.

Trump has already named his team once, announcing that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will be his chief of staff, becoming the first woman to hold an influential position in the White House.

